Trump demands ‘accountability’ from WHO — but can’t withstand any criticism of his coronavirus blunders

At Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump once again lashed out at the World Health Organization, claiming that there would have been “very little death” if the body had been more skeptical of China and asserting that America “has a duty to insist on full accountability.”

His call for “accountability” comes as he himself refuses to take responsibility for his month-long delay before taking any action on coronavirus, and the fact that he also praised China’s response for weeks when he was trying to assert that the virus would not become widespread in the United States.

At previous press briefings, when reporters asked him to explain these failures, he deflected, and at times, got into shouting matches with the White House pool.