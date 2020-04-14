Trump still treats politics ‘like a game’ even when ‘people are dying and millions don’t have jobs’: NYT reporter
President Donald Trump’s Tuesday tweet comparing himself to the captain in the movie “Mutiny on the Bounty” was so strange that even professional comedy writers found themselves at a loss to write better parody.
Appearing on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman argued that there was little rhyme or reason to Trump’s tweet, as sending out blustering threats is the only way he knows how to operate.
“The president has one speed,” she said. “The speed is: Don’t take blame, take credit where you can, all moments are about him.”
Haberman then said that even some White House aides were concerned that this style would not play well during the twin threats of a deadly pandemic and a sharp recession.
“He has one style of doing things, and it’s clear whatever the circumstances are, it is not going to not going to change,” she said. “That tweet is a classic example of him doing something, where he knows a lot of people are going to spend lots time trying to figure out whether he meant to tweet something about himself and describing himself as the captain on ‘Mutiny on the Bounty.’ But actually, it’s treating it all like a game, and people are dying and millions don’t have jobs. It is a huge, huge problem in the country.”
Watch the video below.
New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday "from a longstanding health issue", the Major League Baseball team said. He was 63.
Hank Steinbrenner, eldest son of former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, assumed co-ownership of the storied franchise with his brother Hal in 2010, following the death of their father.
They had essentially run the club for several years as George Steinbrenner's health declined.
"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him," the Steinbrenner family said. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. is not where it needs to be in its fight against coronavirus to be anywhere near reopening the economy.
“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci told The Associated Press.
Fauci's comments come as President Trump's administration weighs options to reopen the economy in the wake of lockdowns meant to stem the spread of coronavirus. Trump has suggested such actions could be taken as early as May 1. But according to Fauci, a May 1 goal is "a bit overly optimistic" and any reopening effort would have to be done on a "rolling" basis.