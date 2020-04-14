Trump still treats politics ‘like a game’ even when ‘people are dying and millions don’t have jobs’: NYT reporter

President Donald Trump’s Tuesday tweet comparing himself to the captain in the movie “Mutiny on the Bounty” was so strange that even professional comedy writers found themselves at a loss to write better parody.

Appearing on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman argued that there was little rhyme or reason to Trump’s tweet, as sending out blustering threats is the only way he knows how to operate.

“The president has one speed,” she said. “The speed is: Don’t take blame, take credit where you can, all moments are about him.”

Haberman then said that even some White House aides were concerned that this style would not play well during the twin threats of a deadly pandemic and a sharp recession.

“He has one style of doing things, and it’s clear whatever the circumstances are, it is not going to not going to change,” she said. “That tweet is a classic example of him doing something, where he knows a lot of people are going to spend lots time trying to figure out whether he meant to tweet something about himself and describing himself as the captain on ‘Mutiny on the Bounty.’ But actually, it’s treating it all like a game, and people are dying and millions don’t have jobs. It is a huge, huge problem in the country.”

