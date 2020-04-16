Trump supporters fear Bill Gates wants to make a COVID-19 vaccine to secretly implant them with brain chips

Some supporters of President Donald Trump have latched onto a new villain to attack during the COVID-19 pandemic: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
As The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports, Trump-loving social media personalities Diamond & Silk this week uncorked a bizarre conspiratorial rant about Gates working to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus to use unsuspecting Americans as “guinea pigs” in a plan to “rule the world with vaccines.”
And Diamond & Silk are far from their alone in their suspicions about Gates — Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson said he believes that Gates is going to use the vaccine to “track” people, while Trump ally and convicted felon Roger Stone has flat-out said that Gates will use the vaccine to “microchip” people.
Brooke Binkowski, the managing editor of fact-checking site Truth or Fiction, tells Sommer that Bill Gates is rapidly becoming the right’s biggest bogeyman after financier George Soros.
“These are all just recirculated, warmed-over stories—they’re just switching the names around,” she said. “George Soros was the bogeyman, now it’s Bill Gates.”
Binkowski also fears that these conspiracy theories will make millions of Americans reluctant to take a COVID-19 vaccine when one is eventually developed, which will further put people’s lives in danger.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.