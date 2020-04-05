Trump swears he would wear a mask ‘if I thought it was important’ — after first lady touts masks as important

During the daily press conference from President Donald Trump, he was asked about the first lady’s tweets about the importance of wearing a mask.

I ask that everyone take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously. #COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone. https://t.co/TjzlBhYQsB — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 5, 2020

As the weekend approaches I ask that everyone take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously. #COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone – we can stop this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2020

But when speaking at his Sunday press briefing, Trump said he would only wear one “if I thought it was important.” He then asked the reporter if he thought that Trump should put one on to answer the reporter’s question.

President Trump says he “would wear” a mask if he “thought it was important” and first lady Melania Trump “likes the idea of wearing it.” “It’s a recommendation and I understand that recommendation and I’m OK with it,” he says on CDC guidance. https://t.co/36gBzfHNqv pic.twitter.com/wJUyj2eqPb — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2020

It wasn’t quite as bad as his comment Friday when the Center for Disease Control had just released a statement that people should be wearing masks more regularly to help protect themselves from touching their face and any possible infection if they are asymptomatic.

In that case, Trump said he doesn’t see himself wearing one because other presidents and leaders don’t.

Trump on why he won't wear a face mask, even after the CDC is recommending it: "Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I don't know, somehow I just don't see it for myself." https://t.co/b9FtmY5sM4 pic.twitter.com/KOo31S75Ju — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2020