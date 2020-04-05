Quantcast
Trump swears he would wear a mask ‘if I thought it was important’ — after first lady touts masks as important

Published

1 min ago

on

During the daily press conference from President Donald Trump, he was asked about the first lady’s tweets about the importance of wearing a mask.

But when speaking at his Sunday press briefing, Trump said he would only wear one “if I thought it was important.” He then asked the reporter if he thought that Trump should put one on to answer the reporter’s question.

It wasn’t quite as bad as his comment Friday when the Center for Disease Control had just released a statement that people should be wearing masks more regularly to help protect themselves from touching their face and any possible infection if they are asymptomatic.

In that case, Trump said he doesn’t see himself wearing one because other presidents and leaders don’t.

