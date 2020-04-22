Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump tries to reassure seniors he won’t let them die after polling shows he’s hemorrhaging their support

Published

10 mins ago

on

Recent polls have shown that President Donald Trump is actually losing support among older voters amid his chaotic handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the president is trying to reassure them that he won’t let them die.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president promoted the reopening of the American economy while also taking care to note that older Americans will need special protections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“States are safely coming back,” the president wrote. “Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever…WE LOVE YOU ALL!”

National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar this week examined polling data showing that former Vice President Joe Biden is now actually leading Trump among voters aged 65 and older.

“The latest Morning Consult poll found that 65-and-older voters prioritized defeating the coronavirus over healing the economy by nearly a 6-to-1 ratio,” he wrote. “And over the past month, they’ve become the group most disenchanted with Trump’s handling of the crisis. In mid-March, seniors were more supportive of Trump than any other age group (plus-19 net approval). Now, their net approval of the president has dropped 20 points and is lower than any age group outside of the youngest.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump tries to reassure seniors he won’t let them die after polling shows he’s hemorrhaging their support

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Recent polls have shown that President Donald Trump is actually losing support among older voters amid his chaotic handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the president is trying to reassure them that he won't let them die.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president promoted the reopening of the American economy while also taking care to note that older Americans will need special protections.

"States are safely coming back," the president wrote. "Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever...WE LOVE YOU ALL!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump itching to get out of the White House and start campaigning: ‘We win where we have rallies’

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is itching to get back on the road and hold campaign rallies despite the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Trump hasn't left the Washington area in six weeks, since an early March visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta capped with a Mar-A-Lago fundraiser, and he's been pushing states to slacken their social distancing guidelines, reported Politico.

The president had been privately urging aides to start putting official events -- including photos ops and site visits -- back on his schedule to get him out of Washington for a few hours, according to three sources familiar with those plans.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is stunning’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta unpacks startling revelations about COVID-19’s earlier arrival in US

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Recently conducted autopsies suggest that COVID-19 entered the United States far earlier than had been previously known, and CNN chief medical analyst Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday broke down the ramifications from this startling revelation.

"I think this is pretty stunning," Gupta told CNN's John Berman, although he hastened to add that news about COVID-19's early arrival were also "not surprising."

"The idea that this was a virus... that was already spreading within the community was suspected for a while, we just didn't know for sure," he said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image