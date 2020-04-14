Trump veers off-script while discussing future economic recovery: ‘We have to get our sports back’

At Tuesday’s White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump drifted off-topic while discussing what he hopes to do to reopen the economy in the near future.

“We have to get our sports back,” he said, while listing off the various industries that he is hoping to revitalize and companies that he hopes to be part of the effort.

He added that this was important because, “I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.”

