Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ‘visibly agitated’ over Michael Cohen jail release and upcoming tell-all book on what ‘he’s said and done with women’

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump was very displeased that his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen was given an early release from jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen, who had been serving three years as part of a plea deal over making hush-money payments in the service of the president, has been working on a tell-all book about Trump that is reportedly going to be released before the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, “the president was visibly agitated, bemoaning the early release of Michael Cohen, his former fixer and lawyer turned ‘rat’ for the feds.”

 One source close to the president stated, “He was not pleased when he found out Michael was getting out early.”

Of greater concern to the president is the book, with the report stating Trump may try to block its release via the courts.

According to the report, the president is, “… pursuing legal options against Cohen, if anything in his ex-fixer’s upcoming, dishy book on Trump breaks attorney-client privilege or is deemed defamatory or libelous, according to two individuals familiar with the matter.”

“Trump is said to be particularly irritated by what Cohen could detail in his upcoming, potentially explosive memoir, which was first reported by The Daily Beast, and whether its contents would perturb Trump enough to sue Cohen. This new manuscript comes two years after Cohen’s hopes of publishing a prior memoir—a pro-Trump screed with the working title of Trump Revolution—were dashed amid his escalating legal woes,” the report continues. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an associate of Cohen, “The stories that will be in the book aren’t privileged. The stories wouldn’t violate attorney-client privilege. They are stories about Trump’s personality and behavior that would raise an eyebrow. There are stories about what it’s like being around this man and things that he did that most people typically do not do. A lot of it will be about looking at things he’s said and done with women and other [politically incorrect] things. It’ll be an insider’s look about what it was like to be alongside the president for 12 years.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Inside the fake grassroots tactics boosting the right-wing ‘reopen’ protest movement

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

Many Americans have been under strict stay-at-home orders, or at least advisories, for more than a month. People are frustrated and depressed, but have complied with what they’ve been asked to endure because they trust that state and local public health officials are telling the truth about the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Amazon is strengthening its competitive position in curious ways that could outlast the pandemic — and raise antitrust concerns

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

During the second week of March, as the stock market and many U.S. businesses slumped, Peter Spenuzza’s company, Rise Bar, enjoyed an unexpected boost. Amazon, where the protein bars are sold, suggested Spenuzza keep 18,000 packages in its warehouses, up from the usual 4,000, based on soaring demand for almond honey and other flavors.

Demand on Amazon, which is still close to that peak, poses a dilemma for Spenuzza. Rise Bars are also sold in grocery chains nationally. Although his Irvine, California, plant has been running at full production capacity, he didn’t have enough bars to send both to Amazon and to all the brick-and-mortar retailers who also have increased their orders. One week in March, when he ran out of stock on Amazon, its algorithm demoted his product listings in Amazon’s search results and removed his sponsored ads. Rise Bar plummeted from 2,000 to 8,000 in Amazon’s “best seller” ranking in the grocery category, allowing competitors to leapfrog him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker cut off by CNN’s John King with a brutal fact-check after claiming no one took Trump’s Lysol claim seriously

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

CNN's John King was forced to cut off and fact-check a Republican Senator on Sunday morning who tried to dismiss Donald Trump's comments about using common household disinfectants as a means to cure coronavirus patients.

Speaking with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who was a gastroenterologist before entering the Senate, host King asked about Trump's startling comments that the president later claimed were "sarcastic."

"You're a senator, but you're also Dr. Cassidy," King began. "I'm interested in your perspective. If you look at Google searches this past week, after the doctor talked about sunlight and using disinfectants, you see a spike for searches for inject yourself with disinfectant. We're in the position this past week where the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Surgeon General had to put out public statements saying, and this is my translation, don't listen to the president, be careful here."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image