Trump wants a ‘big celebration’ in May to reopen the country — even as Americans mourn thousands who died

President Donald Trump is reportedly increasingly optimistic about beating the coronavirus pandemic — and he wants a “big celebration” in May to mark its defeat, even as Americans from across the country will be mourning tens of thousands of dead friends and relatives.

According to CNN, Trump has been hoping for a “big bang” that will reignite the economy and get it back quickly to where it was before the pandemic began two months ago.

“Officials said the options being discussed on reopening the country vary widely in scope, from recommendations on benchmarks for when individual states can begin easing restrictions to a nationwide “big bang” that Trump previewed Tuesday evening on Fox News,” CNN reports. “Still, some officials have even begun mulling the type of event Trump may want to mark the day when nationwide restrictions are lifted after he suggested a ‘big celebration’ when the crisis is over.”

Health officials are pushing for a more measured and cautious reopening of the country and are warning that the virus could come roaring back if things open up too soon.

Additionally, Trump has limited power over state governments that will ultimately decide when it’s best to return to normal based on how their health care systems are handling the crisis.