Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump will continuously look for ways to expand his power because he ‘loves’ it so much: Presidential historian

Published

1 min ago

on

Michael Beschloss

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss explained during an MSNBC interview Sunday that in 100 years, there will be people looking back at President Donald Trump and will see him as the person who could have done things that helped the coronavirus crisis, but didn’t.

“In that sense, he has a lot of power that presidents oftentimes do not have,” he said. “To say he has total authority, you are absolutely right under the Constitution, as you well know, the Constitution makes it very clear that we’ve got other branches of government and governors and local officials who are there to check the power of the president. That having been said, we’re seeing things now that we have not seen before.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that during the press conference Sunday, Trump was on air for about 90 minutes for night after night, he’s talking for hours. It’s a degree of influence that most presidents haven’t had. He recalled that Franklin Roosevelt gave fireside chats during WWII “every once in a while,” but it certainly wasn’t a daily event he had time to deal with.

“He is going to have a lot of influence over those trillions of dollars you have been talking about tonight, how that’s spent,” Beschloss continued. “That’s something you don’t see with normal presidents. The other thing is this is someone who loves power, loves to expand his power, is always talking about it. Remember last year he gave a speech saying, ‘Article II gives me all sorts of power but I don’t even talk about that,’ as if it’s almost a mystery that we should be worried about?”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The ‘Spanish’ flu outbreak of 1918 is playing out just like ‘reopen’ protesters are in 2020: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

National Public Radio reporter Tim Mak wrote an extensive Twitter thread after researching the way the flu outbreak spread throughout the United States in the early 20th century.

It began in San Francisco in Sept. 2018, he explained, and people were successfully wearing masks and cases were dropping. By November, public health officials said the city could reopen.

"Residents rushed to entertainment venues after having been denied this communal joy for months. The mayor himself was fined by his own police chief after going to a show without a mask," said Mak.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I’m with everybody’: Trump dismisses ‘re-open’ protesters because ‘they’re six feet apart’

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

During his press conference Sunday, President Donald Trump dismissed questions about the protesters, saying that they can protest all they want as long as they're socially distancing.

"People feel that way," Trump said. "You're allowed to protest. I watched the protest, and they were all 6 feet apart. It was an orderly group of people."

At least one video of protests in Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Washington and other places show people standing very close to each other.

https://twitter.com/ByMikeBaker/status/1251996831237595136

https://twitter.com/philipoltermann/status/1251752817901154304

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump admits he excluded Mitt Romney from task force of GOP senators because he still has a ‘grudge’

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was asked a question by Salt Lake City Tribune during the press briefing on Sunday about the reason that Sen. Mitt Romney was excluded from a task force of Republican senators.

"On Thursday the White House announced a congressional task force for reopening America," said the reporter. "It included every Republican senator but Mitt Romney. Does that show you are holding a grudge?"

"Yeah, it is. No, I'm not a fan of Mitt Romney at all. I have 52 Republican senators," Trump said.

Watch the clip below:

https://twitter.com/ABCPolitics/status/1252024521693040640

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image