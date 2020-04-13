#TrumpMeltdown and #TrumpMadness trend nationwide after unhinged ‘propaganda session’ on coronavirus
President Donald Trump attacked two female reporters and claimed unfettered presidential powers during a Monday coronavirus briefing that lasted over two hours.
During the briefing, a campaign-style video was even shown, prompting criticism of North Korea-style propaganda.
The internet was shocked by Trump’s claims, with the hashtag #TrumpMeltdown trending nationwide on Twitter.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
Currently… #OMGTrump#PressBriefing#TrumpPressConference#TrumpMeltdown#SaveFauci
… are all trending on Twitter. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/uvagHrHEB2
— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) April 13, 2020
But wait…I thought his authority was total! #TrumpMeltdown https://t.co/q78p9biGE8
— Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) April 13, 2020
LMFAO!!! CNN is killing it with the chyrons today!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fmmmB029wo
— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) April 13, 2020
The President does not have "total authority."
That's a King. That's a Dictator.
America. Defeats. Dictators.
It's what we do.#TrumpMeltdown#PressBriefing
— Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) April 14, 2020
🔥🔥This #COVID19 “briefing” is getting worse by the second for @realDonaldTrump.@CNN just changed its chyron to “Trump Uses Task Force Briefing to Try and Rewrite History on #Coronavirus Response.”#CoronavirusTimeline #TrumpLies #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/cMkzLGgp5V
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 13, 2020
Everyone knows Trump’s stupidity is what made America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so weak and has led to more than 23,000 Americans dying.
That’s why his #PressBriefing is all #TrumpMeltdown.
He knows he’s on camera calling it a hoax repeatedly.
— Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) April 14, 2020
Wanting total authority with zero responsibility. Whatta putz. #TrumpMeltdown #MAGA
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 13, 2020
Trending: #TrumpMeltdown with #TrumpMadness
— Michael Hinkelman (@MHinkelman) April 14, 2020
This wannabe dictator piece of garbage continued his reign of error today, getting pissy and doubled down bc @kaitlancollins asked who gave him ultimate authority over the nation's governors.#TrumpMeltdown#TrumpPressConference #HeDoesItBecauseWeLetHimDoIt pic.twitter.com/KrYYCDDiBZ
— Jayar Jackson (@JayarJackson) April 13, 2020
#TrumpMeltdown#TrumpMadness
“Tens of thousands of Americans are dead… How is this rant supposed to make people feel confident in an unprecedented crisis?”
Trump responds with more egomaniacal ramblings. pic.twitter.com/JWcIbQnF2a
— Agi (@agi818) April 13, 2020