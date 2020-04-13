TrumpMeltdown and #TrumpMadness trend nationwide after unhinged ‘propaganda session’ on coronavirus

President Donald Trump attacked two female reporters and claimed unfettered presidential powers during a Monday coronavirus briefing that lasted over two hours.

During the briefing, a campaign-style video was even shown, prompting criticism of North Korea-style propaganda.

The internet was shocked by Trump’s claims, with the hashtag #TrumpMeltdown trending nationwide on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

LMFAO!!! CNN is killing it with the chyrons today!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fmmmB029wo — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) April 13, 2020

The President does not have "total authority." That's a King. That's a Dictator. America. Defeats. Dictators. It's what we do.#TrumpMeltdown#PressBriefing — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) April 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knows Trump’s stupidity is what made America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so weak and has led to more than 23,000 Americans dying. That’s why his #PressBriefing is all #TrumpMeltdown. He knows he’s on camera calling it a hoax repeatedly. — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) April 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wanting total authority with zero responsibility. Whatta putz. #TrumpMeltdown #MAGA — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This wannabe dictator piece of garbage continued his reign of error today, getting pissy and doubled down bc @kaitlancollins asked who gave him ultimate authority over the nation's governors.#TrumpMeltdown#TrumpPressConference #HeDoesItBecauseWeLetHimDoIt pic.twitter.com/KrYYCDDiBZ — Jayar Jackson (@JayarJackson) April 13, 2020

#TrumpMeltdown#TrumpMadness

“Tens of thousands of Americans are dead… How is this rant supposed to make people feel confident in an unprecedented crisis?” Trump responds with more egomaniacal ramblings. pic.twitter.com/JWcIbQnF2a — Agi (@agi818) April 13, 2020