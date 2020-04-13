Quantcast
#TrumpMeltdown and #TrumpMadness trend nationwide after unhinged ‘propaganda session’ on coronavirus

President Donald Trump attacked two female reporters and claimed unfettered presidential powers during a Monday coronavirus briefing that lasted over two hours.

During the briefing, a campaign-style video was even shown, prompting criticism of North Korea-style propaganda.

The internet was shocked by Trump’s claims, with the hashtag #TrumpMeltdown trending nationwide on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

