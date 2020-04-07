Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s acting Navy secretary had to be ordered to apologize for his profane rant against fired captain: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly was ordered to apologize on Monday night for his profane rant against Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved from his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after his dire warnings about COVID-19 infections aboard the ship leaked to the media.

According to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper “directed acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly last night to write a letter of apology to the sailors onboard the USS Roosevelt just hours after the acting Navy Secretary said he stood by his profanity laced remarks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Modly drew a firestorm of criticism after a leaked recording showed that he told the sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt that their former commanding officer had been “stupid” and “naive,” while also claiming that he committed a “betrayal” of his crew by sending out his warning about COVID-19 infections on the ship to multiple people.

Many sailors aboard the ship can be heard jeering Modly in response, as one of them yelled, “What the f*ck!” and another yelled, “He was trying to help us!”

Modly apologized on Monday night but has so far resisted calls to resign from his position.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s acting Navy secretary had to be ordered to apologize for his profane rant against fired captain: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly was ordered to apologize on Monday night for his profane rant against Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved from his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after his dire warnings about COVID-19 infections aboard the ship leaked to the media.

According to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper "directed acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly last night to write a letter of apology to the sailors onboard the USS Roosevelt just hours after the acting Navy Secretary said he stood by his profanity laced remarks."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mississippi GOP governor takes break from pandemic response to declare ‘Confederate Heritage Month’

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has declared April "Confederate Heritage Month" even as the state responds to a growing number of coronavirus cases.

Reeves, a Republican, said in an order that this April marks "the month when, in 1861, the American Civil War began between the Confederate and Union armies, reportedly the costliest and deadliest war ever fought on American soil."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Follow the money’: MSNBC contributor blows the lid off Trump’s personal stake in drug he’s pushing as COVID-19 cure

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been raising questions by his dogged endorsement of an unproven treatment for the coronavirus -- and his motivations appear to be more financial than medical.

Trump admits he's not a doctor -- which, of course, he's not -- but MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and the Washington Post's Eugene Robinson are among many wondering whether the president is trying to boost the market for the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image