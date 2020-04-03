WATCH: Hundreds of sailors cheer Navy captain fired by Trump administration for coronavirus warning

A U.S. Navy captain was sent off with cheers and applause from his sailors after he was relieved of duty for sounding the alarm about a coronavirus outbreak on board his aircraft carrier.

Capt. Brett Crozier left the USS Theodore Roosevelt after his dismissal for going outside the chain of command to alert service leaders of the outbreak that had infected more than 100 sailors on board the ship, reported Stars and Stripes.

“That’s how you send out one of the greatest captains you ever had,” someone says in a video showing sailors chanting Crozier’s name. “The GOAT, the man for the people.”

Crozier warned the Trump administration and Pentagon officials the outbreak could kill sailors under his command if swift action was not taken.

The aircraft carrier was diverted to Guam, where about 1,000 sailors were removed and another 2,700 were expected to be removed by Friday.

USN Capt Crozier's send off from his crew after being relieved for putting the lives of his Troops before his career. A great leader, and this video speaks volumes.