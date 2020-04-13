Quantcast
Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress are growing concerned about his coronavirus testing lies: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

2 hours ago

on

During a panel discussion on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough revealed that some of Donald Trump’s biggest boosters in Congress are growing alarmed at the lack of coronavirus tests available after multiple claims by the president that anyone who wants to be tested can be tested.

Speaking with Morning Joe regular Katty Kay, the MSNBC host took the president to task for lying to the public on a daily basis.

“The National Security Council, State Department, the Defense Intelligence Agency, Pentagon, CDC, HHS, the president himself with his presidential daily briefings — we see all the steps on how they botched the testing,” the Scarborough ranted. “How the FDA, one of the leaders of the FDA said to the CDC in late February, ‘If you were a private industry, we would shut you down, you botched this so badly.'”

“Here we are in April; on April the 13th, we’re talking about missteps from what they knew in early January,” he continued. “Donald Trump still has no plan for testing, no clue for testing. You could look back, he’s lied time and time again. He lied to the CDC on March 6th, saying, ‘Any American who wants a test can have a test.’ April 13th, people still can’t get the test.”

“Every day it seems they come up and lie about the new testing plan when, in fact, Donald Trump has done nothing to make testing a national effort in an expansive way,” he added. “Even his biggest supporters are quietly concerned in the Senate and the House about the lack of testing that America still has.”

Watch below:


