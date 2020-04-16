Quantcast
Trump’s campaign is still stiffing 14 cities out of money — and they desperately need it to fight COVID-19

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s campaign has become notorious for stiffing cities that are forced to foot the bill for security details when the president comes to town for a campaign rally.

Now that state and local tax revenue is collapsing during the pandemic-induced economic recession, these cities are demanding that the Trump campaign finally pay its bills so they can have more money to battle the COVID-19 crisis.

NBC News is reporting that “fourteen municipal governments — from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Wildwood, New Jersey — want Trump’s campaign committee to clear a combined $1.82 million worth of public safety-related debt connected to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign rallies.”

Even though these debts have gone unpaid for months, these cities now say that they have urgent need for any funds they can get.

“Without this money, we cannot help our most vulnerable, and I guarantee we do not have enough money to prevent lives lost and homes lost,” said Kate Burke, a city council member in Spokane, Washington, explains.

“Any revenue received would be helpful to our general fund, which supports the majority of our operating costs,” says Rebecca Fleury, city manager of Battle Creek, Michigan, where the president’s campaign owes $93,000.


