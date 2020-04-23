Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s decision to turn on Brian Kemp is a warning to other GOP governors: Columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, Paul Waldman wrote that President Donald Trump’s decision to throw Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) under the bus should serve as a warning to other Republican governors: Stop trying to govern the way you think Trump wants you to, and govern the way public health needs you to.

“The Georgia governor knew President Trump was in such a hurry to resume economic activity that he was promoting unhinged protests against other governors’ stay-at-home orders,” wrote Waldman. “So Kemp no doubt figured that when he announced new steps toward reopening the economy in his state, Trump would praise him as a wise and courageous exemplar of can-do American spirit. Then the opposite happened.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kemp couldn’t have known that just before Trump’s briefing, the scientists on his coronavirus task force had informed him that if they were asked about Kemp’s order, they’d say it was a mistake,” wrote Waldman. “That would have been a newsworthy conflict, one Trump decided to avoid.”

As Waldman pointed out, it was a similar misfortune that befell Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who fired a Navy captain warning about coronavirus on his ship thinking Trump would want him to do so, only to resign in disgrace after Trump didn’t back his decision.

“While Trump may have temporary policy preferences, there’s one thing he will always care about more than anything else: his media image,” wrote Waldman. “That’s something that’s constantly shifting, both in reality and in Trump’s perception. Which can leave people like Kemp and Modly tripping up when they’re trying so hard to satisfy the president.”

“Trump may not be doing much to actually manage the crisis, but he is utterly consumed with how his management of the crisis is playing in the media. And when something isn’t working, he’s quick to change (and to deny he ever did or said what he did and said before),” wrote Waldman. “So while you can never go wrong by offering embarrassingly sycophantic praise of Trump’s boundless strength and glorious leadership, when you try to act on what you think he wants, if circumstances shift — especially in the media — you can find yourself hung out to dry.”

“If you’re a Republican governor, you could try to guess how Trump will feel in a day or a week or a month, and do what you think he’ll want. Or you could just do what’s in the best interest of public health,” concluded Waldman. “In a saner time and with a party less gripped by fear of its mercurial and erratic leader, it would be an easy choice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump blames CNN for spreading ‘fake report’ of Kim Jong Un’s illness — and demands they not ask questions

Published

1 min ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about recent reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill.

The president replied that he thinks it is a "fake report" engineered by CNN using "old documents" — even though, in reality, CNN had only been relying on a source relaying intelligence from the president's own agencies.

He added that he "hopes" the report is in fact fake, because he has a "great relationship" with Kim Jong Un.

As a CNN reporter attempted to follow up with another question, the president shut them down, saying he didn't want to talk to their network.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump explains why he ignores advice from economists: ‘They have no idea’

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked what his economists are saying about how quickly normal business activity can resume in the event that the pandemic subsides in warmer months.

Trump's response was to say that he doesn't listen to his economists in the first place — and that he believes he knows at least as much about the matter as they do.

"I know a lot about economists and the answer is they have no idea," said Trump. "I think I have as good of an idea as anybody."

Watch below:

TRUMP: "I know a lot about economists and the answer is they have no idea. I think I have as good of an idea as anybody." pic.twitter.com/tntck0ZMcI

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet confused by Trump’s latest suggestion to put UV light in people’s bodies

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump said that his administration was looking into the possibility of putting ultraviolet light and disinfectant inside people's bodies in order to "shorten" the life of the coronavirus.

Commenters on social media were deeply confused by this suggestion.

"I don't know if it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light". I love it when he pretends he knows what's going on. #PressBriefing #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/mkgwHNLNlY

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image