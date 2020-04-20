Trump’s golfing business promotes video claiming drinking a bottle of vodka can ‘kill’ COVID-19

Trump Golf, the branch of the Trump Organization that oversees President Donald Trump’s golfing properties, promoted a video earlier this month that recommended “killing” the coronavirus by drinking an entire bottle of vodka every day.

The Washington Post reports that Trump Golf on April 9th tweeted out a video featuring professional golfer John Daly in which he said that consuming high quantities of alcohol would be enough to kill the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I kind of got a cure for this,” Daly said in the video. “I only drink one drink a day, it just happens to be a bottle of good old Belvedere [vodka]… You know, you just drink one of these a day — you know, sippy-sippy on a little McDonald’s Diet Coke, you know, wash it down pretty good. Never have a hangover. And that’s the way you kill this coronavirus, I believe.”

As the Post points out, drinking alcohol could actually make you more vulnerable to getting the virus because it weakens you immune system, and there is no evidence that slugging down a bottle of vodka will kill COVID-19.

Watch the video below.