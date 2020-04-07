Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s history as a sketchy vitamin company pitchman might help explain his hydroxychloroquine obsession: report

Published

1 min ago

on

In an attempt to understand the myriad of reasons why Donald Trump has gone all-in on pushing hydroxychloroquine as the possible solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee noted that the president once was the owner of a sketchy vitamin company under the Trump brand.

Writing for the conservative Bulwark, Tim Miller posed the question: “Why is Trump obsessed with hydroxychloroquine?’ by noting the president has become one of, if not its biggest, proponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller first pointed out that there are questions about Trump’s possible financial ties to a manufacturer of the drug, by writing, “There are many questions surrounding the White House’s obsession with hydroxychloroquine. Whether someone has a financial incentive for pushing it. (It’s certainly possible, since he has at least some stake.) The extent to which it actually works (Fingers crossed!) Which TV doctor got the president so spun up on it? (Dr. Oz?)”

And while he admits it’s unknowable why Trump has embraced this particular drug — outside of the president’s desire for a “aspirational hope” for a quick end to a pandemic that is also crippling the economy — Miller noted that the president has always been interested in get rich quick schemes.

For example: “Ideal Health.”

“Ideal Health was a multi-level-marketing company—that’s the polite term for ‘pyramid scheme’—founded in the 1990s that sold personalized vitamin supplements based on the results of a urine test. This pee test supposedly provided ‘a scientific window into your personal biochemistry,'” he wrote. “The company hired a network of low- to middle-income salespeople who earned a commission both from vitamin sales and from recruiting other salespeople. Ideal Health would charge these salespeople thousands of dollars up front to get access to marketing materials and other ‘network benefits.'”

Pointing out that, like most pyramid schemes, most people who took the plunge lost their money, Miller also notes, “The company had to settle a lawsuit with the FTC over false claims that ‘Supreme Greens’one of their signature products—’cured cancer.'”

Enter New York businessman Donald Trump who purchased Ideal Health in 2009 and rebranded it under “The Trump Network.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under Trump, The Network offered a miracle ‘custom essential’ multivitamin based on the ‘privatest.’ They also offered pills for ‘silhouette solutions’ (a diet program), skin care, low-energy, and of course some ‘Snazzle Snaxxs’ for the kids,” Miller explained. “But Trump’s real value add was as a pitch man. The Trump Network launch came on the heels of the financial meltdown, so he updated the Ideal Health proposition to would-be salespeople, convincing them that if they listened to Trump they would discover the cheat code to breaking out of financial hardship.”

Miller adds, “Of course, for people in The Trump Network, the false promises, or misleading snakeoil, or incorrigible, happy-warrior hope—call it what you will—wound up costing them a lot. Those who joined didn’t get to opt-out of the recession the way Trump had promised. Instead they had their hardship extended. More bills they couldn’t afford.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing a report from the  Washington Post that later reported that Trump Network sales representatives said “they paid thousands of dollars for leadership programs, infomercials, starter kits, and other materials that they never recovered in sales,” Miller added, “Offering hope with one hand while grabbing cash with the other was not a one off move for Trump with Ideal Health. It was basically his business model.

In 2018 the Trump family was hit with a RICO lawsuit that laid out a pattern of scams where Donald Trump “deliberately defrauded” vulnerable people who were convinced to put thousands of dollars they didn’t have into marketing schemes that made Trump millions but returned little to nothing to them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham leaves job after never once briefing the press

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who never once held a briefing, has reportedly lost her job.

CNN reported that Grisham is returning to the East Wing where she will serve as First Lady Melania Trump's spokesperson and chief of staff.

According to the report, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is considering Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany to replace Grisham.

Former Freedom Caucus spokesperson Alyssa Farah was also said to be under consideration for the job.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The hype behind Trump’s unproven coronavirus drug started off as a bizarre Twitter chat that soon landed on Fox News

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

On the same day coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, three strangers found one another on Twitter and discussed their hopes for a treatment using the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

That March 11 conversation between a cryptocurrency investor, a law school graduate and a self-described philosopher led to a paper published two days later on Google Docs -- which falsely claimed the approval of two major universities and the National Academy of Sciences -- and soon landed them on Fox News, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Scathing column rips Jared Kushner for being a dangerous ‘doofus’ over his coronavirus bungling

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Writing in The Guardian this Tuesday, Arwa Mahdawi contends that although some like to characterize Jared Kushner as a "supervillain," he lack the charisma for such a title. But in many way, his lack of charisma is one of his greatest strengths, because it has helped him fly under the radar.

"Politics has become a reality TV show and quiet Kushner is often too boring to bother with; it is far more interesting to focus on his glamorous wife, Ivanka Trump, or his garrulous father-in-law," Mahdawi writes. "Yet over the past few years Kushner has managed to insert himself into the highest levels of decision-making while largely remaining behind the scenes."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image