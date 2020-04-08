Trump’s latest ‘wrecking ball’ leaves oversight officials in shock as his allies egg on his ‘Deep State’ war: report

Quantcast
President Donald Trump is swinging a “wrecking ball” against oversight of his administration, according to government watchdogs.

In the last week, the president fired an inspector general tied to impeachment, attacked another for criticizing his coronavirus response and sidelined a third who was tasked with overseeing how his administration doled out trillions in pandemic recovery aid, reported the Associated Press.

“We’re seeing since Friday a wrecking ball across the IG community,” said Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight watchdog group.

The moves shocked the close-knit network of oversight officials in government, and created open conflict between them and the president.

Trump’s allies are warning him that inspectors general are tools of a “Deep State” conspiracy against him, and the president now considers any of those officials who issue damaging findings to be Democrats or “never Trump” conservatives.

Candidates for high-level government jobs or promotions are now being asked whether they voted for Trump, according to Axios.

“It’s just something that doesn’t compute for him,” said Justice Department inspector general Michael Bromwich. “He understands the value of loyalty. He doesn’t understand the value of independence because that can conflict with loyalty.”

Breaking Banner

‘That makes no sense’: The View’s Sunny Hostin busts Meghan McCain’s ‘ludicrous’ defense of Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain agreed with President Donald Trump's attack on the World Health Organization -- but her colleague Sunny Hostin quickly set her straight.

The president essentially blamed the WHO for the same mistakes he's been accused of making, and the conservative McCain agreed.

"It's hard for me to find something I agree with President Trump in right now, but I actually do agree with him on the criticism of the World Health Organization," she said. "They seem to have been spewing Chinese propaganda for a very long time. Back in January, they said there was no evidence that human-to-human contact would spread COVID. They praised China's transparency up until March. They criticized the travel ban that President Trump put on China, which is one of the moves I actually think ended up helping America.

Breaking Banner

Bernie Sanders tells aides he’s dropping out of presidential race: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is expected to end his presidential bid on Wednesday.

Politico's Holly Otterbein reports that Sanders on Wednesday morning told campaign aides that he "is dropping out of the presidential race" and is expected to make a formal announcement shortly after.

New: Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the presidential race, he just told campaign aides on an all-staff call this morning.

— Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) April 8, 2020

Breaking Banner

Trump brags about ‘through the roof’ ratings for his press conferences as COVID-19 deaths surge past 13,000

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday boasted about the television ratings that he's been getting for his daily coronavirus press briefings at a time when deaths from the disease in the United States have surged past 13,000.

The president began his tweet by complaining that Democrats have been calling on networks to stop airing Trump's press conferences live because of the multitude of documented lies and falsehoods he spouts.

"The Radical Left Democrats have gone absolutely crazy that I am doing daily Presidential News Conferences," Trump wrote. "They actually want me to STOP! They used to complain that I am not doing enough of them, now they complain that I 'shouldn’t be allowed to do them.'"

