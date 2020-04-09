Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s new chief of staff Mark Meadows already facing damaging leaks from White House staffers

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s new White House chief of staff is already in hot water after just a couple of weeks on the job.

Mark Meadows, who resigned from Congress in late March to begin work in the White House, quickly pushed out legislative liaison Mike McKenna and then replaced press secretary Stephanie Grisham — and other aides could soon be on their way out, reported Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Carolina Republican has also ruffled feathers by calling Republican governors who have resisted issuing stay-at-home orders and asking them to do so immediately, according to two people familiar with the calls.

The president has said those decisions are the responsibility of individual governors and has not publicly criticized those who held out — all of them Republicans — and it’s not clear whether Meadows had his blessing to make the calls.

Meadows has ratcheted up tensions in a White House known for infighting and frequent turnover, according to multiple sources.

Two sources told Bloomberg that Meadows told Grisham over the weekend that he wanted her to give up the press secretary job and serve only as communications director, but she declined.

Grisham stepped down and returned to her job as first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top aides say they are trying to work with Meadows but complained that he didn’t spend enough time learning how the West Wing works before making changes.

Meadows also pushed out Jessica Ditto, who had worked for Trump since 2016 and was the primary spokeswoman for Ivanka Trump.

One source said aides have gone to Meadows to suggest other staffers to push out, which has raised anxiety and damaged morale.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘What a disaster’: Health experts shred Wisconsin GOP for forcing voters to the polls during COVID-19 pandemic

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

The Wisconsin Republican Party's insistence on having in-person voting at this week's state primary election is being decried by health experts as a "disaster" for the state's effort to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts who spoke with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel say that this week's primary needlessly exposed Wisconsin residents to risk of contracting COVID-19 during a time when people need to be staying in doors.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence’s office punishes CNN for refusing to air his portion of coronavirus briefing

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence has kept the nation's top health officials from appearing on CNN since the network stopped carrying the daily coronavirus briefings in their entirety.

The vice president's office, which is responsible for booking those officials to deliver pandemic information, told CNN that Dr. Deborah Birx or Dr. Anthony Fauci would not be permitted to appear on the network until it carries the briefings, including Pence's remarks, in full.

"When you guys cover the briefings with the health officials then you can expect them back on your air," a Pence spokesperson told CNN.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Well-spoken cultist’: Bill Barr trashed for praising ‘statesmanlike’ Trump and urging an end to COVID-19 lockdowns

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham Wednesday night, Attorney General Bill Barr praised President Trump's "statesman-like" effort at the "beginning" of the coronavirus epidemic where he "tried to bring people together" while "working with all the governors" -- a characterization that did not go over well with many of the President's critics on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/matthewamiller/status/1248241999297339394

https://twitter.com/andeparks/status/1248255118291742722

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image