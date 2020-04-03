Trump’s path to re-election ‘smashed to splinters’ as his only achievement is swallowed up by the pandemic: report
In a piece for Politico, Ben White writes that Donald Trump was going into November’s election with only one achievement under his belt — a healthy economy — and now he has nothing left to run if he wants to be re-elected.
With all of the gains made in the stock market long gone due to the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of oil prices, White claims that the president’s campaign strategy lies in tatters.
“The fundamental pillars of Donald Trump’s presidency — a hot economy, strong job growth and a rocking stock market — are all being smashed to splinters by the ravaging coronavirus, which has shuttered much of the nation and now officially ended a streak of 113 months of job gains dating back to the end of the Great Recession a decade ago,” he wrote before noting the explosion of unemployment claims — over ten million so far — that has the country reeling.
Saying the president is not entirely to blame for the pandemic — despite evidence that his administration has botched its response and continues to flail — White maintained that the collapse of the economy with no end in sight will drag the president down.
“The impact of his chief legislative achievement — a big tax-cut bill heavily focused on corporations — is now moot after mostly delivering stock buybacks and dividend payments rather than a boom in corporate investment. Perhaps the big increase in corporate investment would have eventually materialized. But now we will never know,” he explained.” Economic growth is dropping off a cliff, with estimates for a first-quarter decline of around 4 percent and a second-quarter plunge of 25 percent or more. Stocks have crashed around 30 percent since setting record highs in February. Oil prices are tanking, which means cheap gas but also a massive hit to the energy sector, slamming red states the hardest and undermining Trump’s boast of America’s energy dominance.”
Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at financial firm RSM U.S., said Trump’s re-election prospects may grow worse at the same rate the economy does.
“The economic and social underpinnings of the Trump era are giving way to the economic logic of pandemics,” he explained. “In a clear-eyed, sober assessment, if on November 3, 2020 there are more than 100,000 dead and the unemployment rate is at 15 percent, Trump is not going to get reelected. We could resurrect George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and I doubt they could survive that either.”
“The brutal numbers expected in coming months could rally Washington to come up with another big, bipartisan rescue package. But by then it may be too late to boost Trump’s electoral prospects,” White wrote before quoting Gregory Valliere, chief U.S. policy strategist at AGF investments, who bluntly stated, “If economists and the markets see a light at the end of the tunnel this fall, maybe Trump has a chance But much will depend on whether we’ll get a quick recovery, and that’s far from certain. A more likely scenario is a modest, halting recovery that may not accelerate until early next year. But that would be too late for Trump.”
Anti-science Christians who went ‘all in’ for Trump bear responsibility for COVID-19 crisis: religious extremism expert
Appearing on MSNBC with host Ayman Mohyeldin, the author of a widely shared New York Times article on the dangerous rise of religious nationalism lambasted religious leaders who are still holding public services when the government is advising social isolation and claimed they are making things worse for the rest of the country.
Speaking with the host, Katherine Stewart, who is also the author of the book "The Power Worshipers," explained that years of anti-science rhetoric from the predominately rightwing evangelical movement is a contributing factor as to why the country is in the throes of a deadly pandemic that may lead to over 250,000 deaths.
Trump wasted any 2020 re-election advantage he had with his COVID-19 floundering: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis stated that whatever advantage Donald Trump may have had as a sitting president seeking re-election is long gone after botching the government's job to protect the health and safety of Americans from the now-exploding coronavirus public health crisis.
According to the longtime political observer, the COVID-19 crisis has the president back on his heels and spending his days defending his reeling administration from criticism as the country shuts down and thousand die when, in normal circumstances, he would be out on the road touting his achievements and attacking his potential opponents.
Trump suggests he’s open to calling Joe Biden and asking him for advice on coronavirus
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump is considering taking up former Vice President Joe Biden on his offer to set up a phone call and discuss the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Addressing a reporter’s question if Trump would be open to such a conversation, the president said during Wednesday’s press briefing that he would “absolutely” take Biden’s call if he were to ring him," wrote Hanna Trudo. "'I'd love to speak to him, sure,' said Trump, who, despite routinely mocking the presumptive Democratic nominee's mental acuity and tagging him, for months, as 'sleepy Joe,' said he's 'always found him to be a nice guy.'"