Trump’s playing some angle with medical supplies in the middle of a pandemic — but what is it?

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

Even in the midst of a historic public health crisis, Donald Trump remains as transactional as ever.

This is just outright corruption. A mafia system where being friends with the big don means you get rewarded (with critical medical supplies during a pandemic). And they’re BRAGGING about it, because they know Dems are too scared to do anything. https://t.co/LjB92JN8HP — Will Stancil (@whstancil) April 10, 2020

After states were told to procure their own ventilators, Colorado ordered 500, but FEMA cancelled the order to buy them itself. THEN Trump says CO can have 100 “at the request of Sen. Gardner”, a politically endangered Republican. Fmr. Gov. @Hickenlooper joins me @TheLastWord 10p — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) April 11, 2020

But that alone doesn’t explain the regime’s bizarre habit of seizing shipments of vitally important medical supplies on their way to hospitals and state and local health departments. Someone is obviously making a buck.

Let me get this straight:

– Trump says states should mostly buy their own COVID-19 stuff

– FEMA refuses to centralize purchasing, leaving states to waste time and money bidding against each other

– FEMA then seizes the purchases states DO manage to make https://t.co/714VD7AzUP — Lydia DePillis (@lydiadepillis) April 9, 2020

Adding to what @weijia is reporting below, a FEMA spokesperson told me: this is not the way we usually do it. FEMA usually gives to the state. Directly. Now 50% of what FEMA is flying in from overseas goes to private companies which sell it to states that offer the highest dollar https://t.co/PBSMoOcsqO — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 8, 2020

And part of the story is that Trump, a raging narcissist, likes being at the center of the action and requiring people to kiss his ring to get much-needed assistance. Trump has insisted that he alone would oversee the distribution of $2 trillion in relief funding, and investment firms and coal companies and everyone else is joining governors in personally reaching out to him for help. (This is almost certainly related to his decision to fire the inspector general who was supposed to act as a watchdog over that money.)

Trump’s efforts have personalized the humanitarian crisis mission of the federal government to a remarkable and perhaps unprecedented degree, yet another way in which this president has shattered norms about the use of executive power. https://t.co/O8Y7Xz3NlX — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 10, 2020

And no doubt, part of it is that Trump and his team of inexperienced loyalists are in way over their heads, and don’t have the competence to set up an equitable distribution system for ventilators and masks and other supplies that prioritizes the neediest.

But the most disturbing possibility is that the federal government is hoarding supplies while the pandemic hits urban areas and blue states hard in order to distribute it to rural communities and red states later, when they experience severe outbreaks, as is widely expected among public health experts. (Veteran journalist David Cay Johnston talks about these possibilities on this week’s podcast.)

*****

This feels related…

HHS confirmed Friday it would give hospitals and doctors money according to their historical share of revenue from the Medicare program for seniors — not according to their coronavirus burden. That method is “woefully insufficient to address the financial challenges facing hospitals at this time, especially those located in ‘hot spot’ areas such as the New York City region,” Kenneth Raske, CEO of the Greater New York Hospital Association, said in a memo to association members. States such as Minnesota, Nebraska and Montana, which the pandemic has touched relatively lightly, are getting more than $300,000 per reported COVID-19 case in the $30 billion, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis. On the other hand, New York, the worst-hit state, would receive only $12,000 per case.

*****

CNN: