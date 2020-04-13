Trump’s #PressBriefing devolves into ‘North Korea-style propaganda’ — prompting CNN and MSNBC to cut away
President Donald Trump used the free network air time he receives daily for what are supposed to be coronavirus press briefings to run a taxpayer-funded propaganda video for his re-election campaign.
Trump is defending his horrific performance in managing the coronavirus pandemic after several deep-dive bombshell reports from The New York Times and NBC News revealed just how damaging the President’s ignoring of the crisis has been.
The president also had Dr. Anthony Fauci speak early during the “briefing” to reframe remarks he had made saying earlier mitigation efforts would have saved lives.
Many Americans are outraged over this latest stunt by Trump.
While NCRM will not publish the advertisement in full, here is Vox’s Aaron Rupar commenting on the videos, calling them “Straight up North Korea-style propaganda.”
We do not encourage watching this clip but are posting it for those who feel the need to see it. This is just a portion of what was played.
Straight up North Korea-style propaganda going on right now in the White House briefing room. Get a load of the dramatic music. pic.twitter.com/p3KO6Ap2Sp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020
Let's play "Where did it happen??? North Korea or the U.S.?" https://t.co/UvJX1mY6V9
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 13, 2020
CNN cut away quickly, calling it “propaganda.”
Damn, CNN is not screwing around today. pic.twitter.com/hXRk0Qz2Gs
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) April 13, 2020
Here’s CNN’s Jim Acosta:
Jim Acosta: “The White House essentially tried to play a campaign style video in the White House briefing room defending the President’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/fpf3UQ0yvY
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 13, 2020
MSNBC hung on for far too long before finally cutting away.
"In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely," the court said in a statement.