Trump’s #PressBriefing devolves into ‘North Korea-style propaganda’ — prompting CNN and MSNBC to cut away

Published

59 mins ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump used the free network air time he receives daily for what are supposed to be coronavirus press briefings to run a taxpayer-funded propaganda video for his re-election campaign.

Trump is defending his horrific performance in managing the coronavirus pandemic after several deep-dive bombshell reports from The New York Times and NBC News revealed just how damaging the President’s ignoring of the crisis has been.

The president also had Dr. Anthony Fauci speak early during the “briefing” to reframe remarks he had made saying earlier mitigation efforts would have saved lives.

Many Americans are outraged over this latest stunt by Trump.

While NCRM will not publish the advertisement in full, here is Vox’s Aaron Rupar commenting on the videos, calling them “Straight up North Korea-style propaganda.”

We do not encourage watching this clip but are posting it for those who feel the need to see it. This is just a portion of what was played.

CNN cut away quickly, calling it “propaganda.”

Here’s CNN’s Jim Acosta:

MSNBC hung on for far too long before finally cutting away.


2020 Election

