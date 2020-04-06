Quantcast
Trump’s re-election campaign suggests donations will help president fight coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign sent out an email asking for donations to fight the coronavirus.

The email asked supporters to make a campaign contribution as the president oversaw efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak that has already claimed more than 9,500 lives.

“It’s no secret that our Nation was hit with a huge unforeseen challenge,” the email reads.
“We are in the midst of an all-out war with a dangerous invisible enemy, and our success will require the full measure of our strength, love and devotion.”

The Trump administration has been widely criticized for its slow response to the outbreak, and has been accused of wasting weeks of preparation time as the virus spread from China to the United States starting in January.

“While I’m fighting for the safety of our Nation and its citizens,” the email continues, “I need to know that you are fighting for me too.”

The re-election campaign promised a personalized gold card to supporters who made contributions.

‘Utterly damning’ coronavirus timeline shows Trump’s total lack of leadership: columnist

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Writing for the Washington Post this Monday, Greg Sargent contends that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden is showing a "stark contrast" to President Trump in leadership skills when it comes to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Sargent, this stark contrast could define the 2020 presidential campaign, especially since Democrats are starting to run ads that highlight Trump's failure in the days of the virus' emergence in the headlines. Trump is countering that he's “leading the nation” in the “war against coronavirus,” even claiming that Biden is a hindrance to that leadership, but Sargent says the record shows something different.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s acting Navy secretary smears fired carrier captain for ‘betrayal’ over writing dire COVID-19 warning

Published

30 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Thomas Modly, who serves as President Donald Trump's acting Secretary of the Navy, smeared Capt. Brett Crozier for purportedly leaking his dire warning about the health of his men aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt to the media.

Even though Crozier received boisterous cheers from his own crew upon his departure from the ship, Modly told the service members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt that their former captain was "stupid" and "naive" in how he handled the situation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nurse blasts ‘snake oil salesman’ Trump for peddling unproven coronavirus treatment

Published

46 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Speaking to MSNBC Monday, Vermont nurse Deb Snell blasted President Donald Trump for refusing to let healthcare professionals do their jobs and is prescribing drugs from the press podium.

"There's obviously been -- if you've had the time to follow any of the messaging that comes out of the White House, there's been a bit of a disconnect," said MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin. "What is your message to state and federal leaders who may be watching this and want to hear from somebody like yourself working on the front lines?"

"First of all, it's embarrassing that we have a president that's acting like a snake oil salesman, trying to peddle his cure that is not proven," Snell said. "You need to get supplies to the proper people. you need to get the n-95 masks, you need to get the ventilators to New York City. this is crazy. If the stuff is there, why aren't we seeing it? Why are you putting more stress on everyone involved by not making sure they have what they need? It's unforgivable."

Continue Reading
 
 
