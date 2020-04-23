Trump’s Scottish golf courses are tanking — and now he’s asking the UK government for a bailout

President Donald Trump’s businesses are legally barred from receiving bailouts from the American government — but that’s not stopping the Trump Organization from trying to secure help from other governments.
Scottish newspaper The National reports that the Trump Organization is “seeking government aid to pay most of the salaries of bartenders, bagpipers and other employees at its three money-losing golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland.”
Although the golf courses have been money losers for years, the Trump Organization is now claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic has put them in extreme danger of going bust.
“Like millions of businesses around the globe, we have been forced by government mandate to temporarily close our hospitality and leisure facilities,” said Sarah Malone, executive vice president of the Trump resort in Aberdeenshire.
Local political leaders, however, are giving the Trump Organization’s plans a cool reception.
“If what he says about his personal wealth is true, Trump doesn’t need the money, and I don’t see why UK taxpayers of the future should be helping him out,” local councilor Martin Ford explained.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.