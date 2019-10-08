Trump’s Scottish golf resorts lose over $14 million — despite military flights: report

President Donald Trump has been hemorrhaging money from his Scotland golf courses for the past several years, but new updated documents show both courses are reporting losses again this year.

Last week, Golf Week reported the golf course in Aberdeenshire posted losses of 1.07 million pounds in 2018 ($1.3 million). Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that both courses reported combined losses to the tune of $14.3 million in total for 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s Turnberry resort was the source of a scandal involving Trump’s alleged demand that military aircraft stop to refuel at the airport near his high-end golf resort and stay on his property. Despite the U.S. tax dollars being spent at Trump’s property, the resorts still managed hefty losses. The Trump Organization reported $22.5 million in revenue from Turnberry, which is higher than any other year in the resort’s history.

“But the company also lost $13 million for the year, more than tripling its 2017 loss of $4.1 million,” the report said.

“These two courses are among 14 properties Trump bought without loans between 2006 and 2014, an all-cash spending binge that topped $400 million,” The Post recalled.

Turnberry has never shown a profit since Trump opened it.