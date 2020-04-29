Trump’s ‘stay at home’ order will ‘quietly’ expire Thursday — as death toll continues to rise

The coronavirus quarantine is over as of Thursday, even though the deaths are continuing to rise.

Politico reported Wednesday evening that the White House said the expiration date is up on the COVID-19 quarantine, even though some states didn’t abide by it for the majority of the time.

The United States just passed 60,000 deaths and is over 1 million known infections. It is assumed that there are many who don’t know that they have COVID-19 and those who haven’t been tested but are self-isolating.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to take a long time for us to really wrestle this one down,” said CDC deputy director Anne Schuchat during a conversation with a medical journal. “The extent to which this [disease] is challenging, it’s hard to overstate.”

Trump said during a press event Wednesday that he doesn’t anticipate a second resurgence of the virus and expects the United States won’t need the vaccine because “it’s gonna leave.” Instead, he expects “embers” if infections that can be stopped easily. The summer weather is another cure, according to Trump. With higher temperatures, he said the spread will be contained.

“Scientists, including White House task force members like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, don’t agree with either of those premises, not to the extent that Trump does,” Politico reported. “Public health experts expect another outbreak in the fall, possibly threatening a fragile economy and public confidence before the November election. And while the warmer weather may help — the virus does seem to spread less outside than inside — it’s not a magic elixir. Several countries with warm climates, like Ecuador and Iran, have had significant outbreaks.”

There has been an increase in testing in some states, but for the most part, there continues to be a lack of test kits.

Read the full report.