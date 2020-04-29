Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Unprecedented’ strike planned for this week as essential workers at Amazon and Walmart say their safety concerns are ignored

Published

4 mins ago

on

In what’s being called an “unprecedented coalition,” workers from Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and FedEx are planning to walk out of work this Friday to protest what they say is their employers’ record profits while ignoring workers’ safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are acting in conjunction with workers at Amazon, Target, Instacart and other companies for International Worker’s Day to show solidarity with other essential workers in our struggle for better protections and benefits in the pandemic,” Whole Foods employee Daniel Steinbrook told The Intercept.

ADVERTISEMENT

One company that is a particular focus of the group’s ire is Amazon, who protesters say has not been forthcoming about the number of coronavirus cases at its more than 175 fulfillment centers globally. Jana Jumpp, an Indiana Amazon employee, has over the last month tallied at least 500 coronavirus cases in at least 125 Amazon facilities.

“Jumpp suspects that the number is much higher, but says this is what she and her team have been able to directly confirm through their sourcing, which includes screenshots of internal company texts and voicemails to employees when cases have arisen, in addition to messages received from Amazon workers on private Facebook groups,” The Intercept’s Daniel Medina writes. “The numbers, which have not been previously reported, are the most comprehensive to this point.”

Read more over at The Intercept.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Unprecedented’ strike planned for this week as essential workers at Amazon and Walmart say their safety concerns are ignored

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

In what's being called an "unprecedented coalition," workers from Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and FedEx are planning to walk out of work this Friday to protest what they say is their employers’ record profits while ignoring workers' safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are acting in conjunction with workers at Amazon, Target, Instacart and other companies for International Worker’s Day to show solidarity with other essential workers in our struggle for better protections and benefits in the pandemic,” Whole Foods employee Daniel Steinbrook told The Intercept.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Justin Amash accuses MSNBC of ‘voter suppression’ as he is grilled for helping to ‘re-elect Donald Trump’

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Michigan U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, on Wednesday defended his possible presidential candidacy over concerns that it could lead to the re-election of President Donald Trump.

During an MSNBC interview, Amash was asked about his decision to launch a presidential exploratory committee.

"In 2016, third parties got about 6% of the popular vote," MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin noted. "One of the factors that many analysts say helped Donald Trump pull off his upset against Hillary Clinton."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Community in shock as 17-year-old with no underlying health issues dies from COVID-19 in Texas

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

A 17-year-old girl in Lancaster, Texas, has become the city's first coronavirus-related death, KDFW reports.

Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber died in the ER on Saturday before she was admitted to the hospital. She was not known to have any underlying health conditions.

“She passed on Saturday,” Lancaster high school principal Eleanor Webb said. “Friday evening, she was on the phone telling her teacher that she didn’t feel well. She was sorry that her assignment was late. But as soon as she felt better, she was going to get her assignment in. We’re talking about an exceptional student. We’re talking about a baby who was in a class of her own.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image