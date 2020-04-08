US Democrats seek billions more for hospitals, states to fight virus
Top US Democrats said Wednesday they want an additional $500 billion to battle the coronavirus crisis, doubling the Trump administration’s request to help small businesses and imperiling the rapid approval of emergency aid lawmakers sought this week.
Leaders from both parties have indicated their intention to move swiftly to boost the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he and President Donald Trump expected Congress to pass the emergency legislation by Friday.
With overwhelming demand from small businesses, Congress and the White House have recognized that the original $350 billion for PPP included in the massive rescue package that became law last month was insufficient.
Mnuchin proposed an additional $250 billion for PPP, and congressional leaders expressed support.
On Wednesday, though, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer released a wish list that doubles the “interim” emergency bill.
It would require that the $250 billion include substantial lending to women-owned and minority-owned businesses.
An additional $100 billion would be directed to hospitals grappling with critical shortages of coronavirus tests and personal protective equipment.
And $150 billion more would go to state and local governments to manage the crisis and mitigate lost revenue.
They also want boosted help for food stamp recipients.
“The heartbreaking acceleration of the coronavirus crisis demands bold, urgent and ongoing action from Congress to protect Americans’ lives and livelihoods,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had said he envisioned the Senate clearing the $250 billion on Thursday by unanimous consent, then sending it to the House.
But piling on to the White House’s ask is sure to complicate passage.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio warned that excessive “horse trading” could scupper a quick bill.
“We have days, NOT weeks to address this,” he said Tuesday.
Polish church does drive-thru confession for Easter
Wearing a sun hat and face mask, a Polish priest sits in the parking lot of a large Warsaw church and hears confession from a driver parked nearby.
The arrangement was introduced so Catholics could fulfil their requirement to confess before Easter even though churches in the country are closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It makes no difference, since confession does not depend on the location. It's a sacrament," Marcin, 44, told AFP after unveiling his sins.
"At various points in my life I've confessed in different places, be it standing up, while walking or on my knees in a confessional," added Marcin, who works for the football club Legia Warsaw.
Sean Hannity inadvertently reveals Trump’s coronavirus failures as he attempts to re-write history: op-ed
Writing for the Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent details the push by pro-Trump media figures to whitewash his bungled response to the coronavirus outbreak.
At the forefront is Fox News host Sean Hannity, who, according to Sargent, is "memory-holing Trump’s catastrophic refusal to take coronavirus seriously for weeks and weeks, and instead substituting a narrative in which he acted decisively throughout."
The end goal is to create the image that major actions undertaken by the government during the crisis are examples of how seriously Trump took the crisis throughout its course. "But it’s nonsense," Sargent writes. "What Hannity doesn’t tell you is that in many of the cases he himself cited, Trump directly resisted those efforts, publicly undercut them, or privately raged over them for the most nakedly corrupt of reasons."
‘Many more body bags’: World Health Organization chief says deaths will skyrocket if Trump ‘politicizes’ virus
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom warned on Wednesday that using COVID-19 to score political points will only increase the number of fatalities.
Adhanom made the remarks one day after President Donald Trump threatened to defund the World Health Organization despite the ongoing pandemic.
"When there is a crack at the national level between political parties, between religious groups or between other groups, that's when the virus gets a crack that it can exploit and defeat us," Adhanom explained.
"The focus of all political parties should be to save their people!" he exclaimed. "Please don't politicize this virus. It exploits the differences you have at the national level."