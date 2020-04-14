Quantcast
Connect with us

US officials flagged safety concerns at Wuhan lab two years before coronavirus emerged: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Two years before coronavirus made international headlines, U.S. embassy officials visited a bioscience lab in Wuhan, China. What they saw there reportedly alarmed them so much that they sent two official warnings back to Washington, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

A leaked cable obtained by the Post highlights poor management and safety issues at the lab — and one notable concern was for the lab’s research on bat coronaviruses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The cable tells us that there have long been concerns about the possibility of the threat to public health that came from this lab’s research, if it was not being adequately conducted and protected,” says University of California at Berkeley research scientist Xiao Qiang.

While there’s no evidence the coronavirus was engineered by humans in a lab setting, some credible observers say that it still doesn’t rule out the possibility that it originated in the lab.

“The cable was a warning shot,” a U.S. official told the Post. “They were begging people to pay attention to what was going on.”

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Chris Christie snaps at The View’s Sunny Hostin for asking why Trump was golfing in February when America needed help

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) joined the chorus of Republicans trying to protect the president from accountability for his inaction during February.

In an appearance on "The View" Tuesday, co-host Sunny Hostin asked Christie about Trump hiding his head in the sand during the month of February when he should have been acting on the crisis. Instead, she said, "he was golfing."

Christie snapped that she was part of the problem for asking the question in that way and talking about Trump golfing because there were members of Congress that were likely golfing in February.

"First of all, the golfing, Sunny, to me that's part of what I talked about before about the death spiral, okay?" said Christie. "The golfing thing is just a gratuitous shot that we don't need to take. Believe me, members of Congress were golfing and doing -- the president and members of Congress and others in state governments, I'm sure, were playing golf as well at certain times."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain gets schooled after blaming ‘incendiary’ reporters for Trump’s coronavirus briefing meltdown

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had a press conference Monday where he proclaimed himself as a kind of "king" that can control the state governments and force them to reopen. When Meghan McCain responded to it on "The View" she blamed the media for asking questions in a way that made Trump go off.

"This acrimonious relationship between the press and the president has obviously reached a fever pitch yesterday and I for one am sick of the Kabuki Theatre where a journalist asked an incendiary question and the president reacts in an incendiary way," McCain said. "I was particularly insulted in the questioning of Dr. Fauci.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP governor finds a coronavirus lockdown loophole that lets him get his makeup done

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

In the wake of a Facebook post that claimed Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt was ignoring his own recommendations when it comes to social distancing rules, hair stylists and cosmetologists are taking to social media to accuse him of hypocrisy.

In a Facebook post flagged by KFOR, a woman pointed out that Stiff had his hair and makeup done over the weekend.

“Wear your masks people! Even while doing makeup and hair for the Governor of Oklahoma," the post read.

Continue Reading
 
 