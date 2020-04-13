USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor dies from COVID-19 complications: US Navy

A sailor who served aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died from complications resulting from being infected by coronavirus.

Task and Purpose reports that the sailor, whose name has not yet been released, died after being admitted to the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam last Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt was previously led by Capt. Brett Crozier, who angered President Donald Trump by writing an urgent letter detailing the dangers faced by his sailors aboard the ship from COVID-19. Crozier’s letter, which eventually leaked to the media, begged U.S. military brass to allow most of the sailors to leave the ship to prevent the spread of the virus.

While Crozier’s request was ultimately granted, he was relieved of his command and personally insulted by former acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, who resigned after he sparked outrage by labeling Crozier “stupid” and “naive.”