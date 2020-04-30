Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Very proud’ Trump says US coronavirus deaths per capita are ‘very strong’ – and that’s very bad

Published

1 hour ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump stood in the East Room of the White House Thursday afternoon and declared he is “very proud” of his performance on the number of coronavirus deaths per capita. Trump announced that deaths per million are “very, very strong,” but he has no idea how right he is, because coronavirus deaths per capita in the U.S. are very, very high, and that’s very, very bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think anybody’s done a better job, with testing, with ventilators, with all of the things that we’ve done, and our death totals, our numbers per million people, are really very very strong,” Trump bragged to the room who had come to hear him speak about caring for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very proud of the job we’ve done,” the President proclaimed.

Currently the U.S. coronavirus death toll stands at 63,827, the highest number of any country in the world. In deaths per million, which Trump bragged are “very very strong,” the U.S. ranks number 16 out of 214 countries. Number one is the worst. So there are currently 198 countries that are doing a better job in the deaths per capita, or deaths per million, measurement.

On testing, which Trump also declared no one else has done a better job, which is a bald-faced lie, the U.S. ranks number 43 out of 214. Number one is the best.

President Trump is either outright lying or has no understanding of this basic mathematical measurement. But this isn’t just math, it’s literally life and death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

Note: Numbers and ranks current as of time of publication, subject to change. All data via Worldometers.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus is doing what nothing else has: Causing Trump’s supporters to abandon him

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

On Thursday, TIME Magazine reported on how the coronavirus pandemic has done something that for years has seemed impossible: disillusioning President Donald Trump's supporters.

"Over the past four years, Trump has developed a Teflon mystique: no matter what he says or does, nothing seems to stick to him," wrote Charlotte Alter and Tessa Berenson. "Predicting that the latest outrage will finally sever his bond with supporters has been a mug’s game. And even as the coronavirus crisis escalated in March and April, there have been few signs that this is changing: 93% of self-described Republicans said during the first half of April that they approved of Trump’s performance, according to Gallup—up two points from a month prior."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House threatens to ban reporter who revealed VP’s office knew masks were required at the Mayo Clinic: reporter

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

The office of Mike Pence has reportedly threatened to ban a reporter for Voice of America radio for reporting on embarrassing details about the VP refusing to abide by the Mayo Clinic's rules requiring masks.

"Vice President Pence’s office has threatened to retaliate against a reporter who revealed that Pence’s office had told journalists they would need masks for Pence’s visit to the Mayo Clinic — a requirement Pence himself did not follow," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is taking the Ukraine playbook and using it on Americans threatened with coronavirus: Columnist

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's scheme to try to delay military funding to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden led to a national scandal, and to his own impeachment.

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, Catherine Rampell warned that as the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded, Trump has taken that same playbook and applied it to the American people themselves.

"Do us a favor though: Before we provide lifesaving equipment, praise the president," wrote Rampell. "Do us a favor though: Before we rescue the U.S. Postal Service, raise postage prices on the president’s perceived political enemies. Do us a favor though: Before we assist states in fiscal crisis, reopen your economies when we say so. Oh, and hand over your immigrants."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image