Quantcast
Connect with us

VIDEO: Wild scene unfolds as shoppers tackle and restrain man who coughed on supermarket produce

Published

1 min ago

on

A man was tackled and held down by shoppers after he allegedly coughed and spit on produce at a Stop and Shop in Kingston, Massachusetts, CBS21 reports.

Cellphone video shows around two or three shoppers holding the man down after a scuffle. Witness told Kingston Police that the 65-year-old man from Duxbury was coughing and spitting while being confrontational.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stop and Shop released a statement saying that any potentially affected product has been discarded and the store is conducting a deep cleaning and sanitizing of all impacted areas.

Police added that there’s no evidence that the man had coronavirus.

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kentucky governor: ‘Our biggest problem’ is competing with the federal government to purchase life-saving medical equipment

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not only been warning about the critical shortage of ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) his state is facing during the coronavirus pandemic — he is also complaining about the companies that are forcing states to compete with each other over who can pay the most. And similarly, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is complaining that it has been “very hard” for his state to obtain medical equipment when it has to compete with the federal government.

At a press conference on Saturday, April 4, Beshear told reporters, “Our biggest problem is that just about every single order that we have out there for PPE, we get a call right when it’s supposed to be shipped — and it’s typically the federal government has bought it. It’s very hard to buy things when the federal government is there, and any time they want to buy it, they get it first.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Military vets say Trump’s acting Navy secretary ‘spit on their service’ with attack on fired captain

Published

47 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Some of the sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt weren't the only people with military ties to be upset by acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly's speech denouncing Capt. Brett Crozier.

Modly, who ordered Crozier's dismissal last week after he wrote a memo detailing the dire COVID-19-related situation aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt that subsequently leaked to the meda, drew jeers from the ship's crew after he called Crozier "stupid" and accused him of committing "betrayal."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hospital threatens staff with termination if they speak out about COVID-19 conditions in leaked memo

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

A leaked memo from HCA Healthcare revealed that they aren't afraid of firing nurses, doctors or techs even in the era of a coronavirus outbreak.

Business Insider acquired a leaked memo from the largest hospital system in the country, HCA Healthcare, reminding employees that they aren't allowed to speak out on social media or talk to the media about anything. Jhonna Porter, a nurse in Los Angeles has already been suspended for "violating the social media policy in a post in a private Facebook group."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image