Virus pushes iconic American department stores like Macy’s to the brink
New York (AFP) – The Macy’s department store located two blocks from the Empire State Building in New York City is a stop on many tourists’ itineraries, but visitors may need to find another shopping temple once the coronavirus pandemic is over.Iconic American department store chains like Macy’s, Nordstrom and JCPenney are in a fight for survival as the coronavirus pandemic forces them to close and lay off their employees, worsening their already precarious financial situation.Sales of clothing and accessories dropped by more than half in March, according to the Commerce Department, and the nu…
Oscars suspend movie theater rule due to coronavirus
Los Angeles (AFP) - Movies that skip the big screen will be allowed to contend for Oscars this year, the Academy said Tuesday in a significant rule change forced by the coronavirus pandemic.Traditionally the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences requires at least a seven-day run in Los Angeles theaters for movies to be eligible for Hollywood's biggest prize.But picture houses in America's second city have been closed since mid-March, with no date set for them to reopen."Until further notice, and for the 93rd Awards year only, films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are... (more…)
California could start new school year as early as July
Los Angeles (AFP) - California may start the new school year as early as July to make up for some of the "learning loss" due to the pandemic, the state's Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday."We recognize there's been a learning loss because of this disruption," Newsom told reporters. "And so we are considering an even earlier school year into the fall, as early as late July, early August."Schools in California, the most populous US state, have been closed since the lockdown against the coronavirus began in March. However, classes for most of the state's 6.1 million pupils have continued online.... (more…)
Privacy is disappearing in America faster than we realize — and the coronavirus isn’t helping
Sure, you lock your home, and you probably don't share your deepest secrets with random strangers. And if someone knocked on your door and asked to know when you last got your period, you'd tell them to get lost.
Yet, as a smartphone user, you're likely sharing highly personal information with total strangers every minute — strangers whose main focus is to convert every element of your personality into money. Click here. Vote for this candidate. Open this app again. Watch this ad. Buy this product.
We've been giving out our private information in order to use convenient, fun and largely free apps, and we're only now understanding the true costs.