Quantcast
Connect with us

Wall Street Journal rips Trump’s ‘outbursts’ at daily briefings he’s turned into campaign rallies

Published

2 hours ago

on

The conservative Wall Street Journal urged readers to tune out President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings.

The newspaper’s editorial board published a column Wednesday evening lamenting that Trump had turned those news conferences into an airing of grievances instead of useful updates on the public health crisis.

“The briefings began as a good idea to educate the public about the dangers of the virus, how Americans should change their behavior, and what the government is doing to combat it,” the column began. “They showed seriousness of purpose, action to mobilize public and private resources, and a sense of optimism. Mr. Trump benefitted in the polls not because he was the center of attention but because he showed he had put together a team of experts working to overcome a national health crisis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually the president concluded the briefings put the spotlight on him, and he began using them as a substitute for the freewheeling campaign rallies he can’t hold during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Perhaps he resented the media adulation that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been receiving for his daily show,” the column says. “Whatever the reason, the briefings are now all about the President.”

The Journal stopped short of calling out the president for spreading misinformation about the virus or his administration’s handling of the outbreak, as many media outlets have done, but the newspaper complained that Trump was unable to resist petty attacks on his critics.

“On Tuesday Mr. Trump was asked, in a typically tendentious question, why he had compared the coronavirus to the flu,” the column says. “Instead of saying he had been hoping for the best but was wrong when he’d said that, he got into a fight over the severity of the flu. This sort of exchange usually devolves into a useless squabble that helps Mr. Trump’s critics and contributes little to public understanding.”

“The President’s outbursts against his political critics are also notably off key at this moment,” the column adds. “This isn’t impeachment, and COVID-19 isn’t shifty Schiff. It’s a once-a-century threat to American life and livelihood.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Totally outraged’: Colorado Democrat calls out Trump for using COVID-19 ventilators as political favors

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

A Colorado Democrat called out President Donald Trump for apparently directing 100 ventilators to her state as a political favor to a vulnerable Republican senator.

Rep. Diana DeGette told CNN that she believes the badly needed medical equipment was sent to Colorado and announced on Twitter by the president was intended as a political gift to Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), who is facing a tough re-election battle.

"It seems that way to me," DeGette said. "I was totally outraged."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus-positive sailor found unresponsive on USS Teddy Roosevelt: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who had previously tested positive for coronavirus was found unresponsive and admitted to intensive care, according to a report from CNN.

The Theodore Roosevelt recently made headlines thanks to a controversy that led to the resignation of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly this Tuesday. The aircraft carrier's captain, Brett Crozier, was dismissed after the leak of a memo in which he begged Navy officials to evacuate the ship to protect the health of its sailors.

As CNN points out, Modly then flew to Guam and slamming Crozier during a speech to sailors, calling him "stupid" for not expecting the memo to leak to the media and even suggesting the captain had leaked the memo himself.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This economist wants to cut worker salaries and tax nonprofits — and he might lead Trump’s ‘recovery’ effort

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

Right-wing economist Art Laffer, the creator of the infamous "Laffer curve" that incorrectly claims that tax cuts inevitably lead to increases in revenue for the government, says he's in contact with officials in President Donald Trump's White House and is pitching them on ideas for ways to "restart" the economy later this year.

In an interview with Reuters, Laffer gave a preview of potential coming attractions from the Trump administration as it seeks to reopen the American economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 