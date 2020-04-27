WaPo issues scathing video evidence of Trump’s White House ‘intimidation tactics’ against journalists

On Friday, a White House staffer was caught trying to kick CNN out of their assigned front-row seat and move them to the back row.

The White House press corps refused to go along with the move, even with the White House falsely claiming the Secret Service would enforce their decree.

On Monday, The Washington Post published a video opinion piece after obtaining footage of part of the incident.

“The White House is invoking the Secret Service and using cheap intimidation tactics to scare reporters into other seats,” Erik Wemple, the newspaper’s media critic, said in the video.

“They’re using these seats to accomplish a change in tone in the briefing room. The president doesn’t want to answer — or even face — the sort of questions that CNN and other outlets are asking in that briefing room,” he explained. “It doesn’t matter where you put the reporters, those questions have to be answered.”

Watch: