Quantcast
Connect with us

WaPo issues scathing video evidence of Trump’s White House ‘intimidation tactics’ against journalists

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, a White House staffer was caught trying to kick CNN out of their assigned front-row seat and move them to the back row.

The White House press corps refused to go along with the move, even with the White House falsely claiming the Secret Service would enforce their decree.

On Monday, The Washington Post published a video opinion piece after obtaining footage of part of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The White House is invoking the Secret Service and using cheap intimidation tactics to scare reporters into other seats,” Erik Wemple, the newspaper’s media critic, said in the video.

“They’re using these seats to accomplish a change in tone in the briefing room. The president doesn’t want to answer — or even face — the sort of questions that CNN and other outlets are asking in that briefing room,” he explained. “It doesn’t matter where you put the reporters, those questions have to be answered.”

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s public displays of erratic behavior are symptomatic of a country that’s gone off the rails

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

What's the smartest thing Donald Trump could say to the American people right now? I mean, other than, "I resign."

How about, "I'm sorry?"

Back in the day, three-time New York City mayor Fiorello LaGuardia admitted, "When I make a mistake, it's a beaut,"and voters loved him for his seeming humility (even though he had an ego the size of Radio City).

Imagine it. The president would get up at the beginning of one of his coronavirus press briefings and instead of the usual interminable, self-aggrandizing rant, announce:

"America, I'm sorry…"

"I realize that just about every waking hour, I shoot my mouth off when I shouldn't. I don't think about what I'm saying, I don't stop and consider the implications of the stuff I do. I'm sorry, the nation is in deep trouble right now—a lot of it's my fault, I admit—but we're going to try to do better."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Mitch McConnell could kill off the Republican Party — for good

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

It’s been a generation since the right-wing activist Grover Norquist said his movement’s goal wasn’t to eliminate government, but merely to “shrink it down to the size where we can drown it in a bathtub.” Since then, the failure of a downsized and disinterested government to respond to crises like Hurricane Katrina seemed to have proved the empty fallacy of those words. And today, you’d think the federal government’s botched-in-every-way response to the coronavirus would be the exclamation point. Instead, we find Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, his clothes soaking wet, and his thumbpri... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Unhinged grifters’: Internet reacts to Diamond and Silk being booted off Fox News

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

On Monday, right-wing vloggers Diamond and Silk were reportedly ousted as Fox News contributors after promoting a series of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenters on social media had a number of reactions — including to ask why the president of the United States was not being held to the same standard — or, for that matter, higher-ranking TV personalities at Fox.

Fox News has reportedly canned controversial personalities Diamond & Silk aka Rock & Burlap. I never rejoice in anyone’s termination, however these Trump-loving siblings have been pushing some dangerous #coronavirus conspiracy theories. https://t.co/yItD2oPftD #DiamondandSilk

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image