WATCH: Cuomo schools Trump after he demands ‘less talk and more action’ from the governor

Published

3 hours ago

on

During his regular coronavirus briefing this Friday morning, New York governor Andrew Cuomo responded to a reporter’s question regarding President Trump’s recent accusations that New York is squandering its resources in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump tweeted on Friday: “Governor Cuomo should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining’. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!”

The governor was later asked about the president’s comments during his daily briefing.

“First of all, if he’s sitting at home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work, right?” Cuomo said. “Second, let’s keep emotion and politics out of this, and personal ego, if we can, because this is about the people, it’s about our job, and let’s try to focus on that.”

“I have said repeatedly that when we were fighting for the additional capacity for a hospital system that the president moved very quickly and I applauded him for it,” Cuomo continued, before going on to refute Trump’s various accusations.

“Coronavirus White House task force — that’s you,” Cuomo said, addressing Trump. “We relied on your projections. Okay — shouldn’t have relied on your projections. Actually, I think the president has a better argument, which is, ‘Yes, we built 2,500 beds because the projections said it could get that bad, and because we worked together we flattened the curve and didn’t hit the projection.'”

Watch Cuomo’s full remarks below:

Trump’s old strategy of ‘outrunning his debts’ won’t work when it comes to defeating coronavirus: op-ed

Published

42 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Friday, Paul Waldman contends that the only thing that equals President Trump's hyper narcissism is his inclination to dodge responsibility when things go wrong.

"It’s something he’s very experienced at. You have a big, splashy event in front of the cameras announcing that you’ve built the most luxurious hotel or golf course or casino the world has ever seen, and then if it goes bankrupt, you skedaddle out of town, leaving other people holding the bag," Waldman writes. "So now Trump is preparing to put that experience to work with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crash it created."

Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show gets slammed by critics after a disastrous night of coronavirus coverage

Published

45 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

This week, Fox News’ far-right Laura Ingraham has been trying to make a case for easing social distancing restrictions in the United States. A recurring theme on Ingraham’s show has been that social distancing and stay-at-home orders have been going too far and that mainstream media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic is overblown — and on Thursday night, she discussed the pandemic with guests who included Dr. Phil McGraw and immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci.

And now she is being slammed by critics for both interviews.

McGraw, like Ingraham, views the social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders in many states as an overreaction, and he argued that if the U.S. economy isn’t shut down because of deaths associated with cigarette smoking, traffic accidents or swimming pools, why shut it down because of COVID-19?

McGraw told Ingraham, “250 people a year die from poverty, and the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us. And they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus. I get that, but look, the fact of the matter is: we have people dying —45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools. But we don’t shut the country down for that, but yet, we’re doing it for this. And the fallout is going to last for years because people’s lives are being destroyed.”

‘Dereliction of duty’: Senate Democrats blow up at Pence over lack of COVID-19 tests on conference call

Published

54 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

On Friday, Washington Post White House reporter Seung Min Kim revealed that Senate Democrats grew angry with Vice President Mike Pence on a conference call about the coronavirus pandemic.

Senators demanded to know why COVID-19 testing capabilities were still inconsistent around the country — and were not satisfied by Pence's answers.

Phone call with Senate Ds and Pence was dominated by testing Qs and got testy, per source:

At one point, @SenAngusKing said “I have never been so mad about a phone call in my life" and said admin’s failure to develop an adequate nat'l testing regime is a “dereliction of duty."

