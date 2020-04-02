Quantcast
WATCH: Devastating supercut video blows up Pence’s defense of Trump’s handling of coronavirus

Published

21 mins ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence insisted President Donald Trump had never “belittled the threat of the coronavirus,” but video evidence proves him wrong.

The vice president defended Trump during an interview Wednesday with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, but a devastating supercut posted online by a group supporting Joe Biden blows holes in Pence’s claims.

The video compiled by the pro-Biden Unite the Country super PAC shows Trump repeatedly dismissing the coronavirus outbreak, which he predicted would simply disappear “like a miracle.”


Army warned Trump administration on Feb. 3 that up to 150,000 Americans could die from COVID-19

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

The U.S. Army warned two months ago that up to 150,000 Americans could die in a coronavirus outbreak, but that's now within the range of President Donald Trump's best-case scenario.

An unclassified briefing document prepared Feb. 3 U.S. Army-North projected that “between 80,000 and 150,000 could die” in an extreme "Black Swan" analysis, but after weeks of inaction President Donald Trump now concedes optimistically between 100,000 and 240,000 could lose their lives to the virus, reported The Daily Beast.

‘Moving to rob us blind in broad daylight’? Trump to hold in-person meeting with big oil CEOs to discuss coronavirus relief

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

"Right now money is needed for people's health, direct relief, and making sure we have a resilient future—not bolstering the fossil fuel industry."

President Donald Trump on Friday is reportedly set to hold an in-person White House meeting with top executives from some of the largest fossil fuel companies in the world—including Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Continental Resources—to discuss relief measures for the industry as the coronavirus pandemic tanks global oil demand.

