WATCH: Devastating supercut video blows up Pence’s defense of Trump’s handling of coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence insisted President Donald Trump had never “belittled the threat of the coronavirus,” but video evidence proves him wrong.

The vice president defended Trump during an interview Wednesday with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, but a devastating supercut posted online by a group supporting Joe Biden blows holes in Pence’s claims.

The video compiled by the pro-Biden Unite the Country super PAC shows Trump repeatedly dismissing the coronavirus outbreak, which he predicted would simply disappear “like a miracle.”