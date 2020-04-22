WATCH: Dr. Fauci pours cold water on opening of Georgia by GOP governor

On Wednesday, at the White House coronavirus press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci made it clear he opposed the decision from Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to lift the lockdown on several high-risk industries like barbershops and bowling alleys.

“If I were advising the governor, I would tell him he should be careful,” said Fauci. “Going ahead and leapfrogging into phases where you should not be … I would advise him not to do that.” He said that governors should follow the guidelines laid out by the task force.

