WATCH: GOP senator discusses his how far up his ‘rear end’ he can insert his head

On Fox News Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) chose a colorful turn of phrase to attack Democrats after they pushed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) into accepting new hospital and testing funds in the small business relief bill for coronavirus.

“I don’t know how many thousands of businesses we have lost as a result of this weeks delay,” said Kennedy. “And it does make me angry, you can tell. I think it was wildly irresponsible. I’ve tried to see it from their point of view, but frankly I can’t get my head that far up my rear end.”

