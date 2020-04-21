WATCH: GOP senator discusses his how far up his ‘rear end’ he can insert his head
On Fox News Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) chose a colorful turn of phrase to attack Democrats after they pushed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) into accepting new hospital and testing funds in the small business relief bill for coronavirus.
“I don’t know how many thousands of businesses we have lost as a result of this weeks delay,” said Kennedy. “And it does make me angry, you can tell. I think it was wildly irresponsible. I’ve tried to see it from their point of view, but frankly I can’t get my head that far up my rear end.”
Reminder: No matter what deal you reach with Republicans, they will still bash you on Fox News. Here’s Senator Kennedy responding to news of the deal by saying he can’t see things from the democrats point of view because he can’t get his head up his “rear end” pic.twitter.com/kEUwBz7DR2
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 21, 2020
Trump’s path to victory in November lies with inflaming his base — even as coronavirus rages: op-ed
In an op-ed for The Atlantic this Tuesday, Peter Wehner writes that despite that the proven life-saving results of social distancing, President Trump nevertheless took to Twitter and encouraged protest movements across the country that defied those very same directives, making the protests a "rallying point for the right, encouraged by talk-radio and Fox News personalities such as Laura Ingraham, Jeanine Pirro, Tucker Carlson, and Brian Kilmeade. The anti-social-distancing rallies are drawing comparisons to the early days of the Tea Party movement."
According to Wehner, the protesters are not forming a coherent narrative. Instead, they're "lashing out in frustration and in anger, frustration and anger that is being incited by the president and many—although not all—of his acolytes on the right."
COVID-19
‘Democrats cave’: Senate interim funding bill for coronavirus relief spurns progressive priorities
This is developing story... stay tuned for updates...
Progressives exploded in frustration Tuesday as the Senate prepared to pass an interim funding bill for coronavirus relief that once again included no funding for the Post Office, food banks, or election security, and provided no bailout oversight and no funding for states and cities—leading critics to wonder why Democratic lawmakers refused to use their leverage and hold up the bill.
"This isn't good," tweeted The Nation's national affairs correspondent Jeet Heer. "It's imperative to get money out the door fast but these are one sided agreements."
NRA caught on tape revealing the gun group’s legal turmoil has cost it $100 million
The National Rifle Association has cut $80 million from their programs after being devastated by legal peril, according to a new recording obtained by NPR.
In the recording, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre complained about "blue state" attorneys general investigating the group, which he likened to "communist China."
In all, he said the crises have cost the NRA $100 million.
"These figures, not previously reported, are the first time that LaPierre has put a figure to how much the ongoing legal battles have cost the organization. For context, the NRA and its affiliates raised more than $412 million and spent more than $423 million in 2018, the last year for which there is public reporting," NPR explained.