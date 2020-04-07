WATCH: Massive number of Milwaukee voters risk their health after state GOP refuses to postpone election

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered the postponement of his state’s primary elections, but that order was quickly shot down by the Republican-controlled state Supreme Court at the behest of the GOP-controlled state legislature.

Evers wanted to delay the election because the COVID-19 pandemic would put Wisconsin voters at risk of contracting coronavirus, but Republicans in the state refused to go along with a plan to hold the election on June 9th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now New York Times reporter Astead Herndon has posted a video showing massive lines forming in Milwaukee as voters are coming out to the polls despite the threat of the disease.

Herndon says that the vast majority of people he’s seeing in the line are wearing masks and that people lining up are generally trying to maintain distances of six feet apart from one another.

Milwaukee figures to feature particularly long lines on Tuesday because only five of its polling places are open after many workers at other polling locations called in sick.

Watch videos of polling lines below.

Lines forming just 30 minutes after polls open in Milwaukee, people trying to space. Almost everyone has a mask pic.twitter.com/KVCJ7Ik0Xe — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A voter just sent me this video of the line outside a polling location at Riverside High School in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/osT7mQtUQx — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee, WI. 45 minutes after polls open. The line to vote goes on for a quarter mile at this station alone. Masks and social distancing abound. So proud and scared for my city. pic.twitter.com/5px2XZ6Ysn — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) April 7, 2020