WATCH: Profanity-spewing police captain approaches nanny and her ‘coronavirus kids’ to berate them over social distancing
In a video posted online by Nashville Scene and first reported by Scoop: Nashville on Sunday, Metro Nashville Police Department Captain Jason Reinbold can be seen stepping out of his house and cursing at a nanny and her family for stopping near his property while on a bike ride.
As Nashville Scene reports, “He appears angry that they’ve been sitting on the path near his backyard for some time. He invokes ‘social distancing’ even as he walks closer to them, motioning for them to move along.”
That led to the following exchange after Reinbold reportedly called the women with the children a “fat-ass.”
“This is the most bizarre thing that I’ve ever seen,” the cop stated, to which the unidentified woman replied, “You know what, I don’t need to hear you talk at all, actually — you’re really ignorant.”
After Reinbold shot back, “Then leave! You’re right on the edge of my property,” and the woman refused, the police officer replied, “Children, you wanna stay and listen to me f*cking cuss all day?”
In the audio, you can hear a child reply, “Stop saying curse words!”
According to the report, the Metro Nashville Police Department is aware of the video and reviewing his behavior.
You can watch the video below:
Professor unleashes on corporations who want capitalism when things are good and socialism when it’s bad
Podcaster and professor Scott Galloway went off during an appearance with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday.
He explained that we call workers like grocery store employees, Amazon warehouse workers and others "essential" employees, we don't actually treat them as all that essential.
"Well, then let's walk through this," said Ruhle. "Take Amazon. Take Walmart. Last year it was Bernie Sanders who went to the Walmart annual meeting arguing that someone from the labor force should have a seat on the board. He didn't get laughed out of the building but certainly didn't get any traction, and now here we are. Those are two of the only companies out there whose stock is up this year, and to people who don't benefit are those people in the stores stocking the shelves."
Michigan governor blames GOP and ‘separation of church and state’ on failure to ban megachurch gatherings
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that Republicans were to blame for an exemption that allows churches to gather in groups of 50 or more during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Whitmer told Fox News Sunday guest host John Roberts that GOP lawmakers contacted her after she issued an executive order on Monday banning gatherings of 50 or more.
"One thing that kind of puzzles me is that you have limited groups of people to 50 or fewer," Roberts explained. "Yet, there is an exemption for places of worship. Why would a place of worship be any less likely to transmit diseases in a larger gathering than another place?"