WATCH: Trump begs press to congratulate him for a ‘great job’ for coronavirus testing crisis

At Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, when Fox News’ Kristin Fisher tried to ask President Donald Trump about problems with testing, the president lost his temper with her and began berating her for not congratulating him for how he has been handling the pandemic.

“You should say ‘congratulations, great job’ instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question,” said Trump.

It was the second time in the day’s press conference that Trump went after a woman in the press pool for the tone of her question.

Watch below: