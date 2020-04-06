WATCH: Trump once again lectures female reporter for not asking a question nicely

On Monday, at the latest coronavirus task force press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about issues with the Paycheck Protection Program, including a new report that Wells Fargo has hit its stimulus cap for processing claims.

Trump’s response was to angrily deny that this was even the case — and shortly he was lecturing her about the media not treating him nicely enough.

“You ask it in such an unfair way,” complained Trump. “I wish we had a fair media in this country, and we really don’t.”

Watch below: