WATCH: Trump once again lectures female reporter for not asking a question nicely
On Monday, at the latest coronavirus task force press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about issues with the Paycheck Protection Program, including a new report that Wells Fargo has hit its stimulus cap for processing claims.
Trump’s response was to angrily deny that this was even the case — and shortly he was lecturing her about the media not treating him nicely enough.
“You ask it in such an unfair way,” complained Trump. “I wish we had a fair media in this country, and we really don’t.”
Watch below:
"You ask it in such an unfair way" — Trump berates a female reporter for asking him about problems with the Paycheck Protection Program pic.twitter.com/CzhdksgWxS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2020
