WATCH: Trump brags about saving the lives of one billion Americans with his COVID-19 response
President Donald Trump bragged about saving one billion lives by blocking travel from China.
Trump made the claim during his Saturday Coronavirus Task Force briefing.
The United States Census Bureau — part of Trump’s own administration — estimated that the United States had 328,239,523 people in July of 2019, which means Trump believes he saved every American life more than three times.
"It could have been billions of people if we had not done what we did" — Trump absurdly claims that his move to restrict travel from China saved a billion or more lives pic.twitter.com/GbkI4ozs8F
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2020
