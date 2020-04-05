WATCH: Trump snaps at CNN reporter asking Dr. Fauci about experimental coronavirus drug
After it was revealed, Dr. Anthony Fauci was shouted down by White House economic adviser Peter Navarro, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond asked Fauci at the press conference about his opinions on hydroxychloroquine.
“Would you also weigh in on this issue of hydroxychloroquine?” Diamond asked simply. “What do you think about this?”
“Didn’t you just ask that question,” Trump snapped. Diamond asked Trump the question but hadn’t asked it of Fauci.
“He’s a doctor,” Diamond said.
“Fifteen times,” Trump said. “You don’t have to answer the question.”
“You’re a medical expert, correct?” Diamond asked.
“I answered that question 15 times,” Trump said.
One of the reasons that Fauci likely didn’t answer the question is that he is a doctor and knows the facts about the drug and the side effects.
Watch the brief moment below: