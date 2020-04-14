‘We don’t have a king’: Gov. Cuomo uses his coronavirus briefing to educate Trump about the Constitution

During his scheduled televised coronavirus briefing this Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed President Trump’s claim that he has “total authority” when it comes to determining how and when states will reopen their economies in the wake of lockdowns.

“That is not an accurate statement in my opinion,” Cuomo said, later pointing that “we don’t have a king in this country.”

“We didn’t want a king,” he continued. “So we have a Constitution and we elect a president. The states, the colonies, formed a federal government. The federal government did not form the states. It’s the colonies that ceded certain responsibilities to a federal government — all other power remains with the states. It’s basic to our Constitution and the federal-state relationship.”

Watch his full remarks below: