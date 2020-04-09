Quantcast
Welcome to Wisconsin, where democracy goes to die

Published

2 hours ago

on

The core pathology of the Republican party is that it views electoral participation and voter turnout as threats.In a way, the GOP is not wrong: On Monday, President Trump affirmed that reforms designed to eliminate suppression would lead to "levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again." Kudos for candor.So the Republican campaign to protect the power of its shrinking minority of plutocrats against the democratic will rolls on, and if Tuesday's primary in Wisconsin is an example of where that campaign is heading, one must wonder …

The core pathology of the Republican party is that it views electoral participation and voter turnout as threats.In a way, the GOP is not wrong: On Monday, President Trump affirmed that reforms designed to eliminate suppression would lead to “levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Kudos for candor.So the Republican campaign to protect the power of its shrinking minority of plutocrats against the democratic will rolls on, and if Tuesday’s primary in Wisconsin is an example of where that campaign is heading, one must wonder ... (more…)

What Bernie Sanders’ withdrawal means for the battle to unseat Trump

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

Today, Bernie Sanders announced that he is suspending his presidential campaign. Polls throughout the cycle have consistently found that most Democratic primary voters were looking for a nominee who was best positioned to beat Trump, and were unwilling to roll the dice on a self-identified democratic socialist.

With Sanders out, Trump wastes no time in stoking division among Democrats

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

"This guy is nothing if not a skilled provocateur."

President Donald Trump wasted no time in attempting to create divisions between Democrats, calling on supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders to join the GOP less than an hour after the Vermont lawmaker announced he was suspending his campaign for president—leaving former Vice President Joe Biden a clear shot at the nomination.

Trump said in a tweet after Sanders' announcement that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was to blame for his failed campaign and said it all ended "just like the Democrats and the DNC wanted"—an obvious attempt to intra-party tensions.

