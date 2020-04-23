‘We’re not test subjects!’ Vegas casino workers revolt against mayor’s plan to reopen no matter what

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman this week shocked many CNN viewers with her plan to reopen casinos in her city in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC News reports that many of the workers in Goodman’s city aren’t on board with her plan, as many of them say they don’t want to go back to work without safeguards against getting infected by the virus.
“We’re not test subjects,” said Alexander Acosta, a banquet bartender with the Caesar Forum Conference Center. “We’re people. We are employees. We try to live every day as we can.”
Jay Blake, who works in a VIP lounge at a Las Vegas casino, said he’s concerned about people who have been exposed to COVID-19 all across the country pouring in after the casinos reopen, which would create a health crisis for the entire industry.
“I’m concerned if we open to everyone, [there will be] people coming from hot spots, places with outbreaks, where social distancing wasn’t as stringent as it was here,” he said.
And 64-year-old casino security official Dee Kenny tells NBC News that her underlying health conditions would make her reluctant to go back to work without protective equipment.
“There’s no proper protocols in place anywhere,” Kenny said. “I’m not going to go back until I’m not at risk.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.