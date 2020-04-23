‘We’re not test subjects!’ Vegas casino workers revolt against mayor’s plan to reopen no matter what

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman this week shocked many CNN viewers with her plan to reopen casinos in her city in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC News reports that many of the workers in Goodman’s city aren’t on board with her plan, as many of them say they don’t want to go back to work without safeguards against getting infected by the virus.

“We’re not test subjects,” said Alexander Acosta, a banquet bartender with the Caesar Forum Conference Center. “We’re people. We are employees. We try to live every day as we can.”

Jay Blake, who works in a VIP lounge at a Las Vegas casino, said he’s concerned about people who have been exposed to COVID-19 all across the country pouring in after the casinos reopen, which would create a health crisis for the entire industry.

“I’m concerned if we open to everyone, [there will be] people coming from hot spots, places with outbreaks, where social distancing wasn’t as stringent as it was here,” he said.

And 64-year-old casino security official Dee Kenny tells NBC News that her underlying health conditions would make her reluctant to go back to work without protective equipment.

“There’s no proper protocols in place anywhere,” Kenny said. “I’m not going to go back until I’m not at risk.”