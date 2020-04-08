Quantcast
Connect with us

‘What a clown’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe nukes Wisconsin GOP leader for touting ‘incredibly safe’ voting during pandemic

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Wisconsin Republicans for ramming through a primary election during the coronavirus pandemic as part of an ongoing voter suppression scheme.

The state’s GOP House speaker, Robin Vos, appeared on video wearing full medical protective gear telling Wisconsinites that voting was perfectly safe, and the “Morning Joe” host unloaded on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What a clown,” Scarborough said. “That actually is the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly in full-on protective gear. This guy who looks like he’s in a hazmat suit telling Wisconsin voters that they were, quote, ‘incredibly safe’ to go out.”

Scarborough said the lines of voters wearing masks, gloves and other items to risk their lives to vote was perhaps the most horrific thing he’d seen in U.S. politics.

“Of all the things that I’ve seen in my 25 years of politics and being associated with politics and reporting on politics,” he said, “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anything as reckless and irresponsible with the public health as what I saw yesterday where Republicans jammed down the throat of Wisconsin voters an election in the middle of a pandemic where they had to stand in lines close to each other, and, yes, you can say this, the Republicans that jammed this election through risked the lives of countless Wisconsin voters and those in other states.”

Scarborough said this was the apotheosis of a years-long effort by the Wisconsin GOP to restrict voting rights for the state’s black and Hispanic residents.

“This is about a Wisconsin legislature and a Wisconsin Republican Party in Wisconsin that has spent the last decade doing everything they could do to twist and distort voting outcomes and elections,” he said. “You don’t believe me? In 2018 the numbers here, Democratic candidates won by more than 190,000 votes for the state assembly, right? Pretty much a landslide. Yet the GOP has so gerrymandered and twisted up the state, that despite the fact that Democrats won by 190,000 more votes than Republicans, the GOP held a 64-to-35 advantage in that chamber.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just been an ongoing effort by Wisconsin Republicans to make sure that black voters, to make sure Hispanic voters, to make sure Democratic voters, they don’t get their say and that it’s not one person, one vote,” Scarborough added. “Yesterday was the most extraordinarily reckless thing I’ve seen in my political life. In the middle of a pandemic, just not waiting till June like every other state, because you know what? They had a Supreme Court seat that they wanted to win. They wanted the Democrats to stay at home, they wanted to win the Supreme Court seat so they could pass more legislation which would disenfranchise more black voters.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

November 2019 intel report warned of COVID-19 ‘cataclysmic event’ — even as Trump still insists no one saw it coming

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

An intelligence report issued in November 2019 warned that COVID-19 could severely disrupt daily life throughout the world and described it as a potential "cataclysmic event."

ABC News reports that the military's National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) late last year issued a report that raised alarms about "an out-of-control disease" that "would pose a serious threat to U.S. forces in Asia."

"Analysts concluded it could be a cataclysmic event," one source tells ABC News, who also says that the report was briefed "multiple times" to the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s Joint Staff and the White House.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Increasingly detached Trump frequently fantasizes about proving critics wrong about unproven coronavirus treatment: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is leaning on the comfort of Fox News pals, Rudy Giuliani and his family as the coronavirus overwhelms his presidency and keeps him from the campaign trail.

The president has grown even more detached and distrustful of the government he oversees and the medical experts trying to guide him through the pandemic, and he's betting heavily on the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure for the virus, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Expert explains how Dems can mobilize righteous anger and fight Trump’s claims on ‘the economy’

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

After months of denial regarding the spread COVID-19, Donald Trump first embraced the role of being a “wartime president,” then shifted again to wanting the war over immediately, saying, “We don’t want the cure to be worse than the disease.” A chorus of conservative voices quickly echoed him, suggesting older Americans should be happy to die to save the economy “for their children.” Although Trump has temporarily retreated on that front, he appeared to feint toward that message again this week, and we’ll be hearing echoes of it again, repeatedly.

This new line of argument vividly reminded me of the “South Park” episode “Margaritaville,” discussed in striking fashion in Anat Shenker-Osorio’s 2012 book, “Don’t Buy It: The Trouble with Talking Nonsense about the Economy,” which I enthusiastically reviewed at the time. “Don’t Buy It” was based on three years of research into how economists, journalists, advocates, think tanks and others think and communicate about the economy, and the breadth of Shenker-Osorio’s research made it all the more striking how well that episode captured a fundamental truth about our pervasive economic confusion — a confusion that’s now deadlier than ever.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image