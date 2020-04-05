‘What’s the plan?’: CNN’s Tapper goes off on Trump for leaving Americans wondering how many will die in the COVID-19 pandemic

“State of the Union” host Jake Tapper ended his Sunday CNN show with an impassioned direct address to Donald Trump bluntly asking if the president has any plan at all on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and stop the avalanche of infections and deaths.

Speaking directly to the camera and saying that he knew the president was watching, the CNN host got right down to it.

“If I can take a moment, I would like to speak directly to one person known to watch this show or at least clips of the show, President Trump,” he began. “Mr. President, I know you, like millions of Americans, are eager to have the nation go back to some semblance of normal. One of the questions the American people need answered for that to happen responsibly is: what’s the plan?”

“Is there a plan for widespread-testing of every American so as to isolate the virus the way other countries have done?” he continued. “When will there be enough tests for that to happen? How will they be administered? Who will pay for the tests and the results? Who will notify us as to whether we have tested positive or not, and what to do then?”

“Is there a plan to make sure doctors and nurses and health care professionals finally are able to get the personal protective equipment or PPE that they need? Those health care workers are quite literally dying while they try to protect our society and save lives,” he continued. “They’re begging for PPE, they don’t need to be told their governors or their hospital directors are doing anything wrong by trying to get those supplies to protect their lives while they try to save our lives. They need to know there’s a plan to get them the supplies they need. Governors and mayors right now are literally bidding against each other and against the federal government to try to get these supplies? This is escalating the prices and causing confusion and unnecessary bidding competition. Is there a plan to stop that? What is it? What about ventilators?”

Watch his entire address below:

